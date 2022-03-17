ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Canaan Baptist Church hosts first major candidate forum for mayoral and city council races

By Simone Gibson
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 2 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) – The Canaan Baptist Church, the Ladies of the Columbus Alumnae Chapter of Delta Theta Sorority Inc., and the Men of the Lambda Iota Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. will host this year’s first significant candidate forum for both the mayoral and city council races.

“Meet the Candidate Forum” is an event open to the public and will allow participants to ask questions and engage with mayoral and city council candidates. The forum will implement CDC protocols, requiring participants to wear masks and offer refreshments.

The event will begin at 10 a.m., on March 19, 2022, at Canaan Baptist Church located at 2835 Branton Woods Dr. in Columbus, Georgia.

WRBL News 3

Frequented area of Columbus Riverwalk closing for 9 months

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Daily bikers, walkers, runners, locals and visitors frequent the Columbus Riverwalk. Specifically between 13th Street and Woodruff Park. Come March 28th close to 400 feet of that will be blocked off until December.  The photo below shows the portion in red that will be inaccessible to the public. Contractors with Kiewit […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Chambers County Schools to undergo district-wide restructuring

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Chambers County Board of Education has announced it will be moving forward with a district-wide restructuring within the school system. The restructuring will including merging existing schools, renovating and repurposing an existing campus, and the construction of a new high school. Officials said this restructuring plan was one of […]
CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

AL House approves two new facilities for the Wiregrass in budget

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — For 15 years, Spectracare Health Systems has been working towards bringing a mental health crisis center for the Wiregrass area, in response to seeing many suffer from various mental health issues. More News from WRBL Recently, the Alabama House of Representatives voted on a general fund budget, and now that crisis […]
DOTHAN, AL
WRBL News 3

Kemp signs law suspending Georgia gas taxes through May

ATLANTA (AP) – Gov. Brian Kemp has signed a law suspending Georgia’s fuel tax through May 31. Lawmakers in both chambers of the General Assembly approved House Bill 304 without opposition. They were seeking to give motorists a break from high gas prices. Georgia’s gasoline price includes a federal tax of 18.4 cents per gallon […]
GEORGIA STATE
WRBL News 3

TRAFFIC ALERT: Heavy flooding on Hilton Avenue

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A portion of Hilton Avenue is experiencing heavy flooding. The section of the road is Hilton Avenue and Springdale Drive in front of Hilton Avenue Community Church. Columbus Public Works on the scene trying to clear drains in the area.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Possible tornado reported in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — First responders were dealing with what appeared to be a tornado in the St. Andrews area of Panama City Friday night. The American Red Cross is reportedly set up at Sam’s Club on 23rd Street for people displaced from their homes. There are reported roadway obstructions in the 1800 block […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WRBL News 3

Electrical fire reported at The Palms

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Fire and EMS Chief John Shull confirms there was an electrical fire Friday afternoon at The Palm apartments, off of Double Churches Road. Shull said there were no injuries or fatalities. Power had to be shut down for five units. Four of those units were occupied and those families are […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Alabama House committee advances lottery bill

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama legislative committee has advanced a lottery proposal as proponents try to get the issue before voters for the first time since 1999. The House Tourism and Economic Development Committee on Thursday approved the proposed constitutional amendment and related enabling legislation. The bills now move to the full House of […]
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

