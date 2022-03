The Ohio State basketball team fought through a slow start to take down 10-seed Loyola Chicago 54-41 in the first round on Friday. Despite struggling for most of the last month, the defense was very focused on protecting the paint and was able to create turnovers with high intensity. EJ Liddell and Malaki Branham led the way offensively as usual but Kyle Young’s return was arguably the biggest reason why the Buckeyes survived and advanced.

OHIO STATE ・ 38 MINUTES AGO