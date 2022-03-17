ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Criminal Justice Data Landscape Report Highlighted at Georgia Criminal Law Symposium

thecolumbusceo.com
 4 days ago

The Institute of Government's Holly Lynde delivered the opening presentation for the First Annual Georgia Criminal Law Symposium. "Sentencing in Georgia: Using Our Past to Propel Us Forward"...

thecolumbusceo.com

WDVM 25

Criminal justice reforms in the works

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — The pandemic caused so many disruptions in our way of life over the past two years — and that includes upholding the guarantee of a speedy trial for the accused. Lawmakers in the Maryland legislature are looking at this issue. The pandemic had wreaked havoc with criminal trials in the State […]
MARYLAND STATE
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Government
MedicalXpress

Autistic defendants are being failed by the criminal justice system

The criminal justice system (CJS) is failing autistic people, argue researchers at the Autism Research Centre, University of Cambridge, after a survey of lawyers found that an overwhelming majority of their clients were not provided with adequate support or adjustments. This comes on the back of an Equality and Human...
MENTAL HEALTH
New Jersey Monitor

Murphy budget proposal boosts criminal justice spending

New Jersey’s correctional officers would get fatter paychecks, prisoner re-entry programs would get millions more in funding, and corrections oversight would be beefed up under the $48.9 billion budget proposal Gov. Phil Murphy announced Tuesday. The plan, which Murphy detailed during an hourlong address in the Statehouse in Trenton, hints at the governor’s criminal justice priorities […] The post Murphy budget proposal boosts criminal justice spending appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
TRENTON, NJ
The Atlantic

Stop Waiting for Trump to Get Convicted

Attorney General Merrick Garland is not going to save democracy. Nor is the attorney general of New York, Letitia James; the Manhattan district attorney, Alvin Bragg; nor the Fulton County district attorney, Fani Willis. As the apparent collapse of the New York district attorney’s investigation makes clear, criminal cases are hard to make. Donald Trump, despite his many seemingly criminal acts, is unlikely to ever spend a day in jail.
MSNBC

Blackburn denounces Supreme Court contraception ruling from 1965

At first blush, the fact that Sen. Marsha Blackburn released a video statement over the weekend, criticizing Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, may not seem interesting. After all, the Tennessee Republican has earned a reputation as one of the Senate’s most reflexive far-right partisans. The idea that Blackburn would even consider supporting a Supreme Court nominee from President Joe Biden is difficult to take seriously.
TENNESSEE STATE
#Criminal Law#Federal Judges#Sentencing
WTAJ

Mental health funding for Centre criminal justice

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Over the course of nine months in 2020, the Community Resources Helpline answered 7,646 mental health calls and local police responded to 870 mental health checks. To continue meeting the need of the community and improve the relationship between mental health and the criminal justice system, Centre County is embarking […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
The Independent

Oregon man indicted over state’s biggest ever ‘ghost gun’ bust

An Oregon man has been indicted by a grand jury over what police say is the state’s biggest ever “ghost gun” bust.Tyler Ray Harnden, 29, is also accused of distributing fake oxycodone pills that were found to contain fentanyl.Authorities say they discovered dozens of homemade firearm components and partly assembled guns at the suspect’s home in Salem, Oregon, last month.Officers also found two loaded pistols, three assembled ghost guns, thousands of rounds of ammunition, 15 loaded high-capacity magazines and firearm manufacturing equipment.Harnden cannot legally possess a firearm as he is a convicted felon, according to US Attorney Scott Erik Asphaug...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vibe

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas Hospitalized With Non-COVID Related Illness

Click here to read the full article. On Friday (March 18), Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was hospitalized for an infection amid experiencing “flu-like symptoms,” unrelated to COVID-19. The 73-year-old is reportedly “resting comfortably” while being treated in Washington, D.C. at Sibley Memorial Hospital with antibiotics and thankfully, his symptoms are subsiding. According to a statement, he is expected to be released within a few days, but no further announcements were made regarding his exact illness.More from VIBE.comPresident Joe Biden Nominates Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson To Supreme CourtDonald Glover Reveals 'Atlanta' Season 3 Is "More About Van" At SXSW PremiereReginald Hudlin...
WASHINGTON, DC
News Break
Politics
KXII.com

Chickasaw Nation expands criminal justice system under McGirt

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - Its been nearly two years since the McGirt ruling changed the landscape of Oklahoma Law enforcement and its brought unprecedented growth to the Chickasaw nation’s criminal justice system. The McGirt ruling turned Oklahoma upside down when it affirmed that tribal land still belonged to the...
ADA, OK
POPSUGAR

In Monumental News, the House of Representatives Passes the CROWN Act

After years of activists fighting against natural hair discrimination, on Friday March 18, the United States House of Representatives passed the CROWN Act. The act, which stands for "Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair," is legislation that prohibits discrimination based on hair texture and protective hairstyles, like braids, twists, locs, and knots. It was first introduced to Congress in January 2019, but this is the first step on a federal level needed to officially get the bill signed into law.
CONGRESS & COURTS

