ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

It got us through it all: 10 biggest mobile games of the past decade

By Stacker.com
WNCT
WNCT
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VECKX_0ehzoGOl00

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Mobile gaming is just one corner of the video game market, the largest entertainment industry around the world by far.

One gaming studio, Activision Blizzard, makers of the perennially popular Call of Duty franchise, was sold in January 2022 for $68.7 billion . Mobile games, in particular, are often “free to play,” meaning they can be downloaded and played to some extent at no cost. These games rely on a percentage of superusers who end up spending real-world money to do things like replenish life, draw rare characters, and more.

Smartlook compiled a list of 10 games that dominated the mobile gaming world over the past decade using data on the highest reported peak global downloads. Candy Crush Saga—which seems to have existed forever, or at least since the advent of Facebook—actually saw its release in 2012. Match-three games, in particular, have raced to stay ahead of their power users, adding levels at a breakneck pace and developing new features and forms of gameplay to entice users.

And thanks to the quarantines and shutdowns mandated by the COVID-19 pandemic, games like Gardenscapes have surpassed 10 million active daily players , showing the extent to which these popular games help people to stay grounded or simply to pass time.

Scroll on to see if any of your favorite mobile games are the biggest of the past decade.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02cGih_0ehzoGOl00

1 / 10Sharaf Maksumov // Shutterstock

Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans is a strategy game that released in 2012 for iOS and for Android in 2013. The game, which has received frequent updates since its debut, is free to play but with a difficulty curve that pushes players toward buying an in-game currency called gems. In the game, players build fantasy-styled villages they oversee and leverage to fight other players’ villages. Two other in-game currencies, gold and elixirs, are also used to build village upgrades and train groups of troops used in battles. Players can also fight non-player character goblin villages on their own as a way to earn resources.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09QuPC_0ehzoGOl00

2 / 10Tomohiro Ohsumi // Getty Images

Monster Strike

Monster Strike is a mobile Japanese role-playing game released for iOS and Android in 2013. The game combines many genres of gameplay and has earned a durable player base over the last nine years. At its core, Monster Strike has some elements in common with Pokémon because players care for and evolve monsters in order to use them in battles. There’s a key difference, though, as Monster Strike battles take place on a field using point-and-launch physics similar to a game of pool. The game has enjoyed continued success over the past decade, in Japan especially.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VVjRb_0ehzoGOl00

3 / 10Lukmanazis // Shutterstock

Arena of Valor

Arena of Valor was originally a Chinese game but was adapted worldwide in 2016. There’s even a Nintendo Switch version, although the game was always designed for mobile. Arena of Valor is a multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game, in which gameplay resembles something like a game of capture the flag. Players meet in evenly matched teams of 3-on-3, 5-on-5, and many more modes, including the 10-on-10 “mayhem mode.” There are more than 100 possible heroes to play, spanning across common multiplayer categories like tanks and mages.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35qgxB_0ehzoGOl00

4 / 10NurPhoto // Getty Images

Puzzles & Dragons

Puzzle & Dragons is a combination match-three and fighting game that released in 2012. In a format recognizable to those who play many similar games, players match colorful gems in order to attack using the same colored attack creature on the player’s team. Players use magic stones, pal points, and monster points to pay for various gameplay tasks, and use resources to fuse monsters in order to form more powerful hybrid monsters. Additionally, difficulty levels—like “normal” and “technical”—can be adjusted as players advance in skill.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4STdEQ_0ehzoGOl00

5 / 10Wachiwit // Shutterstock

Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go is a collecting and battling game that uses augmented reality (AR) to merge gameplay with real life. Players encounter Pokémon in real life while walking around public places, businesses, and elsewhere. Since its 2016 premiere, Pokémon Go has released more and more of the “Dex”—the full roster of Pokémon characters—into the game for players to capture. The game’s resources are acquired by spinning PokéStops, and these resources are used in battle, to add power to and evolve Pokémon. Players can also battle each other at gyms in order to build up their Pokémon and earn resources.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ksVQZ_0ehzoGOl00

6 / 10Roman Kosolapov // Shutterstock

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Mobile

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) started as a mod, or a player-made modification to an existing game, before becoming a free-to-play standalone game in 2017. The mobile version followed in 2018, allowing a whole new population to play without a PC or console. In PUBG Mobile, players are loaded onto an airplane and then dropped into different areas of a battle map. From there, they must scramble to collect resources like weapons and clothing. Because it’s a battle royale game, the map continues to constrict over time, forcing surviving players into a progressively smaller area and punishing those who are stuck in the outer reaches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=002xbC_0ehzoGOl00

7 / 10Alexandru Nika // Shutterstock

Candy Crush Saga

Candy Crush Saga has remained one of the most iconic mobile games since its launch in 2012 and continues to make updates and add new levels over time. The game follows a simple match-three format, with colorful candy pieces that can be combined into power-ups. In the game, players wend their way through different zones controlled by candy monster bosses. The game is free, but players can pay to replenish their lives to progress faster through the game’s zone barriers and more. There are also options for social sharing, which allows users to see how their Facebook friends and others have progressed in the game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27UA0E_0ehzoGOl00

8 / 10Sorbis // Shutterstock

Fate/Grand Order

Fate/Grand Order is a free-to-play game that first launched in Japan in 2015 before releasing worldwide years later. The game is gacha-based and involves players drawing for different servants, people who the player controls as the master. The game’s combat is turn-based and uses cards to play tactical actions by a team of three active servants and three reserve servants. The game is based on an adult visual novel, and its illustrations can be somewhat more mature in nature. The game’s plot is also told through visual novel-like scenes and stories.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N5RZB_0ehzoGOl00

9 / 10Miguel Lagoa // Shutterstock

Roblox Mobile

Roblox is a free-to-use game-making platform that launched for PCs in 2006, for iOS in 2012, and for Android in 2014. The game is built using a language called Lua that lets users make their own working games across a variety of genres. It may sound a lot like Scratch and other visual “teaching languages,” but Roblox has a twist because it’s monetized. Users can purchase and use a virtual currency called Robux to buy features and more. Another twist Roblox has on the other games on this list: users can sell their created content to other users for Robux that can, in turn, be exchanged into real-world currency.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sfaBa_0ehzoGOl00

10 / 10Sharaf Maksumov // Shutterstock

Gardenscapes

Gardenscapes began as a different kind of game for PC, but the mobile version is a match-three game that corresponds with building a village. Launched for iOS and Android in 2016, the gameplay loop works by using different puzzle levels to help clear away debris in a large overgrown garden area, with an overall goal to restore the garden to order. The puzzle levels are match-three puzzles, where the items are different garden fruits. As with other games on the list, Gardenscapes has continued to grow over time as more levels and features are added.This story originally appeared on Smartlook and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Martin County deputy fired after found drunk in patrol vehicle

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Martin County Sheriff’s Office deputy was fired after another deputy found him drunk in a patrol vehicle. Martin County Sheriff Tim Manning said in a press release early Saturday morning that a deputy arrived at the Duck-Thru in Hamilton at around 9:41 p.m. on Friday and saw Deputy Hillard Wilson […]
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
HHBCHATS

Top 6 Mobile Dating Apps to Get Right Now

Check out our selections for the greatest dating and romance games available for download right now!. We can all agree that mobile romance games are a lot of fun, regardless of why individuals download them. They offer compelling narratives centered on love, similar to those found in romantic novels, but without the need to read a book (remember them?) and you also get to choose where the tale goes. Many individuals enjoy mobile dating simulators, and if you are one of them, keep reading because we have selected some of the best examples of the genre!
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Game#Free Games#Puzzle Game#Pc Game#Video Game#Call Of Duty#Clans
Creative Bloq

How NFT gamers are discovering new ways to play

NFT gaming is growing fast, but more importantly NFT gamers are finding a purpose in their hobby. Sales of NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, has risen from under $100 million in 2020 to $25 billion in 2021, as measured by DappRadar. The passing fad is here to stay and NFT games are one area that digital artists and animators should take notice of as titles such as The Sandbox become more popular.
FIFA
cryptoslate.com

Binance-backed Mavia Announces Collaboration With Tribe Gaming in a Major Push for Esports-focused P2E Gaming

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Hanoi, Vietnam, 17th March, 2022, Chainwire — Heroes of Mavia, a blockchain-based play-to-earn massively multiplayer online (MMO) strategy game developed by...
VIDEO GAMES
TechCrunch

Data-stealing app found in Google Play downloaded thousands of times

The TeaBot banking trojan, also known as Anatsa and Toddler, was first observed in May 2021 targeting European banks by stealing two-factor authentication codes sent by text message. A new report from Cleafy, an online fraud management and prevention solution, now says the malware has evolved to include distribution via a second-stage malicious payload, and is now targeting users in Russia, Hong Kong and the United States.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Roblox
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Nintendo
WNCT

Bill to make daylight saving time permanent passes Senate

(NEXSTAR) – A proposal to make daylight saving time permanent in the U.S. cleared the Senate Tuesday and now heads to the House of Representatives. The Sunshine Protection Act would need to be approved by the House and then signed into law by President Joe Biden before it became official. Even then, it wouldn’t take effect until Nov. 20, 2023, to allow airlines and other industries to prepare, reports Reuters.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Greenville man charged in hit-and-run death of teen

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police have arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 13-year-old earlier this week. Investigators with the Greenville Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit charged Jamal Derrece Stephenson, 36, of Greenville, with Felony Hit and Run and Driving While License Revoked in connection with the death of Jaquile Ray […]
GREENVILLE, NC
The Verge

Facebook shuts down its attempt to remake original Facebook inside Facebook

Less than two years after its launch, Facebook is shutting down Campus, a section of its app designed for college students, the latest blow to the company’s efforts to retain younger users. Campus users could access a special news feed and join groups, events, and chat rooms focused on college life. It also included a directory where users could find and friend other students on the app.
INTERNET
BGR.com

Newly-discovered Android malware steals banking app login credentials

Earlier this month, security researchers at ThreatFabric discovered a dangerous new trojan. They dubbed it Xenomorph due to its ties with the Alien malware, which started to make the rounds in fall of 2020. But while the code resembles that of Alien, the Xenomorph malware is far more capable. According to ThreatFabric, more than 50,000 Android users have installed a malicious application containing the banking app malware. The threat actors behind the malware are reportedly targeting users of 56 different banks in Europe.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

This malicious app was downloaded by thousands of Android users

If you own any Android devices, you hopefully know to be careful when downloading apps from any source other than Google Play. Unfortunately, even Google Play isn’t always safe, as hackers continue to find new ways to sneak dangerous malware into the Play store. Just last month, security researchers at Cleafy found another seemingly innocuous app on the Play store was actually acting as a dropper for the TeaBot banking trojan.
CELL PHONES
MarketRealist

Is Kyash Legit? All About the Japanese Block-Backed Fintech Company

Japanese fintech platform Kyash just completed a hearty Series D funding round, complete with backers like Jack Dorsey’s Block. The platform is solidifying its legitimacy in the fintech market through big-name investors and users are taking notice. Article continues below advertisement. Is Kyash a legit digital wallet for its...
BUSINESS
WNCT

NCDOT bicycle, pedestrian grant applications begin

The NC Department of Transportation is working to provide an honest way for everyone to get around. Starting Wednesday, applications were being accepted for the department's 2022 Bicycle and Pedestrian Grant.
TRAFFIC
WNCT

Change to Daylight Saving has different impacts for different people

From restaurants to farms and even how you sleep, the switch to Daylight Saving Time impacts different people in different ways, Adrianna Hargrove reports. Change to Daylight Saving has different impacts for …. What does it mean? Court strikes down Greenville’s …. Reporter’s Notebook: 9OYS Caitlin Richards, Bird …...
NORWAY
WNCT

Possible tornado reported in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — First responders were dealing with what appeared to be a tornado in the St. Andrews area of Panama City Friday night. The American Red Cross is reportedly set up at Sam’s Club on 23rd Street for people displaced from their homes. There are reported roadway obstructions in the 1800 block […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WNCT

States with the highest marriage rates, how they’ve changed

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Marriage rates in the U.S. have been on the decline for several decades. To illustrate where marriage rates are highest and how they’ve changed around the U.S., Giggster looked at Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data over time at the national and state level. Forthcoming data visualizations are accompanied by key findings in the […]
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
WNCT

WNCT

18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy