ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

This New Account of Queen Elizabeth II's Ruling Style Reminds Us Just How Much People Don't Want to Cross Her

By Julia Teti
SheKnows
SheKnows
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ubTcc_0ehznfJ100

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It goes without saying, but disappointing the Queen of England might be one of the most embarrassing possible blights a subject of the monarchy’s reputation. Queen Elizabeth II is the longest-reigning sovereign, essentially making her a living monument to history and the person who connects the United Kingdom to its past . But a new account of Queen Elizabeth II details ‘the look’ she gives people who disappoint her, and it’s a scary reminder of how hard people around her work to avoid her disapproval.

“Most know that there are two hazards to be avoided when meeting with the boss: ‘the Line’ and ‘the Look,'” royal biographer Robert Hardman writes in Queen of Our Times: The Life of Queen Elizabeth II , per People . “ You do not want to cross the former or receive the latter,” the author continues. Let’s be real, though. How bad can a look really be? Well, according to Hardman, the look Queen Elizabeth gives people who disappoint her is nothing short of terrifying.

“There’s a withering look, and it looks you up and down, and it was terrifying when it first happened to me,” a senior adviser relayed to Hardman. According to the biographer, Queen Elizabeth’s “look” starts with “an eyebrow.” If the situation calls for it, “both eyebrows” get involved. Then, the sovereign utters three little words that leave a huge impact: “Are you sure?” We’re already shaking.

“The silent reprimand can be triggered by incompetence or else by overfamiliarity,” Hardman writes. Throughout her 70-year reign , Queen Elizabeth has led her kingdom with a quiet confidence and an abundance of poise. It’s really no wonder that her slight, but direct, facial expressions and words carry so much weight. This new anecdote serves as a true reminder of Queen Elizabeth’s power and how fearsome she can be to those around her, and we can’t help but wonder who in the family has been on the receiving end of this look over the years.

Queen of Our Times: The Life of Queen Elizabeth II by Robert Hardman

Queen Elizabeth II has been a global icon for 70 years. Since ascending to the throne at the age of 25, the long-reigning sovereign has approached her historic role with poise and quiet confidence. But behind the veneer of monarchy, Queen Elizabeth has been the leader of a family and household through good times and bad. Robert Hardman’s new biography, Queen of Our Times: The Life of Queen Elizabeth II , takes longtime royal fans behind the veil with unprecedented access to royal records, friends, staff, and more, as the legendary leader and the House of Windsor celebrates her landmark reign. This will surely be known as the definitive book on Queen Elizabeth II.

Buy: ‘Queen of Our Times’ by Robert Hardman $29.99

Before you go, click here to see the best photos of Queen Elizabeth II before she was queen.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DbSmj_0ehznfJ100

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 2

Related
epicstream.com

Prince William Shock: Kate Middleton’s Husband Reportedly Relocating To Windsor? Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Want To Be Closer To Queen Elizabeth

Prince William and Kate Middleton are, reportedly, eyeing a move to Windsor. Prince William and Kate Middleton moved to Kensington Palace in 2017. Before this, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge resided in Nottingham Cottage after they tied the knot in 2011. Two years later, Prince William and Middleton moved into Princess Margaret’s former home, Apartment 1A.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Andrew Shock: Queen Elizabeth's Son To Leave U.K Like Prince Harry? Sarah Ferguson's Ex And Meghan Markle's Husband Might Never Lose These Titles Despite Controversies

Prince Andrew is rumored to leave the U.K. for the U.S. Prince Andrew continues receiving criticisms and condemnations for his alleged involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. The son of Queen Elizabeth, in a Dec. 30, 2014, court filing, was accused of being one of the numerous personalities to have participated in s*xual activities with a minor later identified as Virginia Giuffre.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Hiddleston
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Cosmopolitan

Princess Diana looks just like Kate Middleton in never-before-seen portrait

A never-before-seen photo of Princess Diana – who was tragically killed in 1997 at the age of 36 – has gone on display for the first time at an exhibition at London's Kensington Palace. But, while the portrait is stunning in it's own right, the unseen image has got a lot of royal fans pointing out the same thing: just how similar Princess Diana looks to her daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince William Shock: Queen Elizabeth Livid, Gave Kate Middleton's Husband Almighty Telling-Off He Could Never Forget After Drama With Cousins Zara And Peter

Prince William recounted when Queen Elizabeth II was so furious at him that he could not forget it. Prince William can still remember the time when his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, was so furious at him. According to the Duke of Cambridge, the incident involved him and his cousins Zara and Peter Phillips.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Uk#The Queen Of England#Queen Of Our Times
E! News

Queen Elizabeth II Seen for the First Time Since Death Hoax

Watch: Queen Elizabeth II Tests Positive for Covid-19 No need to royally panic. Nearly two weeks after testing positive for coronavirus—and being the victim of a viral death hoax—Queen Elizabeth II held not one but two virtual meetings with foreign ambassadors on March 1. Dressed in a bright...
PUBLIC HEALTH
epicstream.com

Camilla Parker-Bowles Heartbreak: Prince Charles' Wife Responsible For Queen Elizabeth's COVID-19 Battle? Duchess Reportedly Represents Everything Meghan Markle Disliked About Royal Life

A TV host suggested Camilla Parker-Bowles was the one who transmitted COVID-19 to Queen Elizabeth. Camilla Parker-Bowles has been canceled since her relationship with Prince Charles was confirmed. Critics claimed that the Duchess of Cornwall actually ruined the marriage of Princess Diana and the Prince of Wales as she reportedly remained in contact with the future king despite both being married to other people.
WORLD
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Heartbreak: Royal Chef Not Treating Prince Harry's Wife Like Queen Elizabeth? Samantha Markle Shockingly Called Duchess' 'Biggest Troll'

Meghan Markle is not getting a free meal from this celebrated royal chef. Meghan Markle has become one of the most talked-about women in the world since she was first romantically linked to Prince Harry. While many of her fans thought that her marriage to the Duke of Sussex would be a happy-ever-after, things have completely turned upside down for the former Suits actress after she has been receiving condemnations and disparagements from her critics and the British media.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Revelation: Archie And Lilibet To Have New Sibling Soon? Sussex Pair Reportedly Makes Sure To Honor Princess Diana And Doria Ragland

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are rumored to have a third baby. But, here's the truth. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been peacefully living in Montecito, California with kids, Archie and Lilibet, for two years now. Initially, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex cited the unending attacks of the British media as one of the major reasons why they decided to step back from their senior royal duties.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

Prince William Shock: Queen Elizabeth’s Grandson Will Reportedly Get A New Royal Title After Monarch Passes Away

Prince William and Kate Middleton will, reportedly, receive a new royal title after the queen dies. Prince William and Kate Middleton will receive a new royal title after Prince Charles ascends the throne. Royal fans already know that Prince Charles would most likely pass on his Prince of Wales title to his eldest son. Middleton, on the other hand, will inherit Princess Diana’s title, Princess of Wales.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince William Shock: Kate Middleton’s Husband Will Immediately Inherit Prince Charles’ Royal Title After He Ascends The Throne

Prince Charles will most likely pass on his Prince of Wales title to Prince William. The royal family will see some changes within the monarchy after Queen Elizabeth is gone and Prince Charles ascends the throne. Even though this hasn’t happened, royal experts are already convinced that Prince William will inherit Prince Charles’ title as Prince of Wales when the time comes.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

What Will Duchess Kate's Title Be When Prince William Is King?

For the past decade, the former Kate Middleton has been styled as Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cambridge, and is also known as the Countess of Strathearn when in Scotland. When her father-in-law Prince Charles becomes king she’s set to become the first Princess of Wales since Princess Diana...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Monarch Chooses Windsor Castle Over Buckingham Palace Because Of This? Prince Philip's Wife Reportedly Discussed Russia-Ukraine Conflict With Canadian PM Justin Trudeau

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip reportedly made happy memories in Windsor Castle. Queen Elizabeth was reportedly left devastated and heartbroken following the shocking death of her husband of more than 70 years, Prince Philip. The Duke of Edinburgh died at age 99 on April 9, 2021. Initially, royal followers were...
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Princess Charlotte looks so sweet being dropped off by dad Prince William at a party

We absolutely love it whenever the Royal family do anything seemingly 'normal', so this past weekend was no exception – as it saw Prince William drop little Princess Charlotte off at pizza restaurant, Il Pagliaccio, for a classmate's birthday party. The Italian joint is situated in Fulham, London, and is also said to have been a favourite of Princess Diana's too.
WORLD
SheKnows

SheKnows

37K+
Followers
4K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy