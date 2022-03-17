Ohio wildlife officials find bird flu in herring gull, two bald eagles

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW)– The state of Ohio now has three cases of avian influenza in birds.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources said a herring gull in Erie County was confirmed positive on March 9. The cases in two Ottawa County bald eagles were confirmed on March 11 and March 15.

All three birds are dead.

“The virus does not present an immediate public health concern, but avoid handling sick or dead birds as a precaution,” ODNR said in a news release on Thursday.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture issued an alert about bird flu to hunters, farmers and anyone who works with birds in January after multiple cases were reported in Canada and Europe. Three ducks were confirmed positive in the Carolinas, marking the first time the virus had been seen in the United States in five years.

Last month, 29,000 turkeys at an Indiana farm were euthanized to prevent spread.

Residents are encouraged to report sick or dead birds with suspect avian flu at 800-WILDLIFE or or wildohio.gov .

“HPAI occurs naturally in bird populations and is monitored closely by the U.S. Geological Survey . Native Ohio birds such as shorebirds, raptors, and waterfowl are vulnerable to HPAI. Domestic chickens and turkeys are also vulnerable to HPAI. The virus is transmitted from bird to bird through feeding and interactions,” ODNR said.

