The University of Richmond will host a watch party at the Robins Center for students, faculty, staff, and alumni to view the Spiders’ men’s basketball team’s first-round game in the NCAA tournament March 17 at 3:10 p.m. against the Iowa Hawkeyes. The Spiders, who won the Atlantic 10 tournament March 13 in Washington, D.C. by defeating Davidson College 64-62, received a 12 seed in the Midwest region of the NCAA tournament. Iowa, the champion of the Big Ten tournament, is a 5 seed. The game will be played in Buffalo, N.Y.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO