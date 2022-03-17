ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covid-19: Anonymous alerts to be sent for positive LFTs

By Long Reads
BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIslanders who submit a positive lateral flow test (LFT) to the Jersey government's online portal can now anonymously alert close contacts. A code will be sent to use on the Jersey Covid alert...

WBOC

Delaware DPH Launches Text Alert Messaging to COVID-19 Positive Persons

DOVER, Del.– The Delaware Division of Public Health Contact Tracing Team has launched a pre-call SMS/text messaging initiative to individuals who test positive for COVID-19. This initiative involves sending a text message to COVID-positive individuals and providing initial isolation guidance and recommendations through a secure web platform before they receive a call from the Contact Tracing Team. It serves as an early notification system, getting people to isolate more quickly instead of having to wait for a call from a member of the Contact Tracing Team for instructions. A pilot, testing the service on a small number of individuals, launched March 1, 2022.
