In the first round of this year’s NCAA Tournament, the #4 seed Arkansas Razorbacks will square off against the #13 seed Vermont Catamounts. For much of the history of this tournament, top four seeds were mostly safe in the first round. You could simply parlay the money line on a bunch and take home some easy cash. That is no longer the case. Last season, there were two 13-seeds that pulled off the upset, with Ohio beating Virginia and North Texas beating Purdue in overtime. We continue our March Madness odds series with a Vermont-Arkansas prediction, odds and pick.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO