ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

South African universities are training their gaze on the United States. Why it matters

By Become an author
The Conversation Africa
The Conversation Africa
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S3ZXs_0ehzjR2Z00
US President Joe Biden’s policy of reengagement with Africa necessitates a more nuanced understanding of America. EPA-EFE/Shawn Thew

Three academic institutions in Africa have established units dedicated to the study of the United States. They are University of the Witwatersrand’s African Centre for the Study of the United States, the American Language Centre in Morocco , and most recently, the University of Pretoria’s African Centre for the Study of the United States. University of Pretoria Principal Tawana Kupe and Christopher Isike, the new Centre’s Director, explain why Africans need a better understanding of America.

The rationale

Top universities around the world have research centres and think tanks dedicated to the interdisciplinary and multidisciplinary study of other countries or regions. The broad purpose is to understand the historical, social, political, economic, and cultural development of the countries and their people.

It is not only a worthwhile venture for knowledge’s sake. It’s also helpful in formulating domestic and foreign policies to further the interests of their nations. This way, the universities justify their mandates – as both citadels of learning and as influencers of global politics and international relations.

Many universities in Europe, North America and Asia have dedicated centres that study Africa. The continent has recently started returning the favour. In South Africa for example, Stellenbosch University has the Centre for Chinese Studies, and there is the University of Johannesburg Centre for China-Africa Studies.

The University of Pretoria’s humanities department has also approved the establishment of a centre for Asian Studies, which is awaiting senate approval. Relatedly, several universities in South Africa have centres that study European and Asian languages as part of the broader purpose of understanding other societies.

The establishment of an African Centre for the Study of the United States at the University of Pretoria should be seen against this background. It aims to contribute to overcoming Africa’s knowledge deficit in its relations with the US.

The new unit seeks to create knowledge and train experts that African countries need in their embassies, foreign ministries, corporates and academia to influence the formulation of domestic and foreign policies that further the interests of African states. The same applies to Africa’s media and civil society.

Importance of Africa studying the US

The US has been studying Africa for 74 years. It has over 150 degree programmes on African Studies, and about 40 centres for African studies. Africa has only three looking the other way.

This mismatch in knowledge production means the continent relates to the US from a position of disadvantage. For example, African states and the continent as a bloc do not have a defined policy towards the US. On the other hand, US policy towards Africa is shaped by knowledge from its several research think tanks on Africa.

Without a clear African policy towards the US that is based on evidence, the continent is unable to leverage opportunities from bilateral and multilateral relations with the superpower. The Africa Growth and Opportunity Act is a good example.

So, what other factors account for why it is important for Africans to study the US nation and society?

Africa needs to understand the US to inform its thinking, actions and interactions with the global superpower. This includes political relations to economic and trade relations, cultural intersections and exchanges.

Given its superpower status and its economic and military interests in Africa, the US has been an important actor in Africa’s present and future. It also has important cultural connections to the continent through the African diaspora, and its African-American population.

In general, the African diaspora remains largely untapped by the continent in its quest for global influence and agency. That’s because it has not studied its diaspora in the US and elsewhere as much as it should.

The Biden Administration’s policy is to engage African countries as equal partners. This represents a shift in US policy towards Africa, which was mainly driven by Cold War imperatives and competition with China, to mutually a beneficial partnership.

The US ranks second after China in terms of job creation in Africa.

At $50 billion, the US was the third largest investor in Africa after France ($64 billion) and the Netherlands ($63 billion), in 2017. The UK and China trailed behind the US. Each invested $43 billion in 2017.

Besides trade and investments, the US also has a huge technological and cultural impact in Africa. It also has more military bases in Africa than any other nation.

In terms of political systems, there are more liberal democracies than autocracies on the continent. This makes the US an interesting case study on democracy for Africa. This is especially so with the US predicted to become a right-wing dictatorship in 2030.

In addition, American health system benefits from one of Africa’s most underrated exports annually – brain power. A whopping 23% of its physicians were trained in Africa. Between 2004 and 2013 there was a 40% increase in the migration of African physicians to the US.

Conclusion

Africa, thherefore, needs more institutions that cast a penetrative gaze on the US. These should create the relevant knowledge for formulating evidence-based domestic and foreign policies that serve it best interests in engagements with the global superpower.

Obtaining a critical analytical understanding of the US – and other nations – is vital for developing pan-Africanist agency, and common positions in its dealings with the rest of the world.

Comments / 1

Related
The Conversation Africa

How history may explain South Africa’s refusal to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

South Africa abstained in a vote in the United Nations General Assembly on the resolution condemning the Russian invasion of the Ukraine, and demanding their withdrawal. The South African government has explained that it enjoys good relations with both Russia and the Ukraine; hence it abstained in the UN General Assembly vote condemning the Russian invasion.
POLITICS
The Conversation Africa

African states need a vision for relations with the Indo-Pacific

This year sees the 25th anniversary of the Indian Ocean Rim Association. Nine of the organisation’s member states are African, ranging from Somalia in the north west to South Africa in the south. It also includes islands, such as Mauritius, off the western seaboard. It brings together governments, business and academics and researchers across the Indian Ocean Region.
INDIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stellenbosch University#South African#Africans
The Verge

Amazon is reportedly using Chinese suppliers with ties to forced labor

Amazon is allegedly employing suppliers in China with links to forced labor, according to a report from the Tech Transparency Project (TTP), a research group owned by the nonprofit watchdog organization Campaign for Accountability (via NBC News). The report accuses Amazon of continuing to work with these suppliers, despite evidence of their association with Uyghur labor camps.
BUSINESS
americanmilitarynews.com

China-backed hackers broke into 6 US state gov’t networks in likely spy operation

Chinese government-backed hackers broke into at least six U.S. state government computer systems over the past year in an operation “consistent with espionage,” a new report revealed Tuesday. Cybersecurity firm Mandiant uncovered evidence showing that Chinese hacking group “APT41” had successfully breached six U.S. state government networks between...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
International Relations
Country
Netherlands
Country
China
The Independent

Australian billionaires invest $152m in undersea cable that will deliver solar power to Singapore

Australian billionaires Mike Cannon-Brookes and Andrew Forrest have invested $152 million (£116 million) into a 4,200-kilometre undersea cable link that will deliver solar electricity to Singapore.The Sun Cable project, which will be the world’s longest undersea high voltage direct current cable, is being funded by Cannon-Brookes’ Grok Ventures and Squadron Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mr Forrest’s privately held investment firm Tattarang.Sun Cable’s flagship project, the AAPowerLink will harness and store solar energy from the Northern Territory in Australia and transmit it to Darwin and Singapore.David Griffin, Sun Cable Founder & CEO said: “We have developed a world leading capability in four short...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Wired

Chinese Spies Hacked a Livestock App to Breach US State Networks

The web-based software known as the Animal Health Emergency Reporting Diagnostic System, or USAHERDS, serves as a helpful digital tool for state governments to track and trace animal diseases through populations of livestock. Now it's turned out to be a kind of infection vector of its own—in the hands of one of China's most prolific groups of hackers.
PUBLIC SAFETY
World Economic Forum

Food security: This is how China plans to feed its 1.4 billion people

China is the most populous nation on earth, but the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and global uncertainty threaten its food security. Tests of salt-tolerant ‘seawater rice’ strains have produced high yields and could help China feed its 1.4 billion people. The hybrid rice has also been tested in...
FOOD & DRINKS
Fortune

China’s tech hub Shenzhen locks down 17.5 million residents, closing Apple factories and risking chaos in global supply chain

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Apple supplier Foxconn shut operations at two of its largest manufacturing sites in Shenzhen on Monday, after authorities in China’s southern tech hub ordered the city of 17.5 million into lockdown to combat an outbreak of COVID-19. Foxconn, Apple’s top iPhone manufacturer, said it is waiting on the advice of the local government to determine when the factories will reopen.
TECHNOLOGY
The Conversation Africa

Repeat photos show change in southern African landscapes: a citizen science project

Every place in the world has a history. To understand it in the present you need some knowledge of its past. The history of the earth can be read from its rocks; the history of life, from the evolutionary histories and relationships of its species. But what of the history of modern landscapes and the many benefits we derive from them, such as water and food? What are their histories – and how are they shifting in response to the intense pressures they face from climate change and from people?
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Conversation Africa

Wins, missteps and lessons: African experts reflect on two years of COVID response

On 11 March 2020, just months after the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus was first identified in China, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 to be a public health emergency of international concern. Over the next two years COVID-19 would go on to infect nearly half a billion people, killing over 6 million around the world. Governments introduced strict lockdowns with stay-at-home orders that shut down the global economy. Now, most of the world is opening up. The Conversation Africa spoke to public health experts based in Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa to get their take on the biggest lessons so far. The themes that recur are about breaking down boundaries: sharing, communicating, and valuing people equally.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Conversation Africa

How trying to copy a COVID vaccine changes the outlook for African countries

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has announced the first six African countries that will receive technology to produce messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines. This comes off the back of the news that a South African consortium – part of the WHO’s technology transfer hub set up in 2021– had successfully replicated Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine. Ina Skosana spoke to Professor Kelly Chibale about the significance of the replication of the vaccine and what the next steps are.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Conversation Africa

The Conversation Africa

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
196K+
Views
ABOUT

A nonprofit news source unlocking knowledge from African experts for the public. The Conversation Africa finds people who have been studying a subject for years or decades and helps them explain important information. All stories are based on these experts' research.

 https://theconversation.com/africa

Comments / 0

Community Policy