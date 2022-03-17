Senior Painting

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 2 days ago

Join local artist and art teacher Terry Schmitt each...

Creative Bloq

We promise there are 7 numbers in this optical illusion

From three-headed dear to invisible chess pieces, we have seen so many different types of optical illusions here at Creative Bloq. And one of our favourite types of illusions are those that have something hidden in plain sight – just like today's mind-boggling find. A perplexing number optical illusion...
The Phoblographer

Photographer Brett Stanley Makes Beautiful Magic Happen Underwater

“Props like couches are weighted down to make them sink, but they can be a pain in the ass – with one mattress needing almost 100 pounds before it started to sink,” says photographer Brett Stanley to us in an interview. “Most of the time I’m gutting furniture to remove all the foam and float stuff to make it easier – but they also tend to leach loads of dirt and color into the water as well, so by the time the set is dressed the water can be pretty murky.” Brett’s work was featured on our site before with his friend Christina Ren. And where most others might sit and composite all day, Brett works to build the sets himself for his surreal photos.
Digital Camera World

Flaming good photography – learn how to photograph fire!

For many years I’ve photographed people for fashion purposes; more recently that has taken a side step into photographing performers, musicians and actors. Portraits are a great way to hone your skills with directing others and using the best flashguns to achieve creative lighting, but throwing in an extra bit of flare can make an image really stand out among the crowd.
#Painting
Frederick News-Post

Ink and Watercolor Painting

Combines a freestyle method of sketching with traditional watercolor painting techniques. The process has a light and airy style, which enhances conventional watercolor painting. Students will be encouraged to ‘“lighten up” and have fun with the whole painting process.
Spotlight News

Clark Art announces summer exhibitions

WILLIAMSTOWN, Massachusetts — The Clark Art Institute announces its summer 2022 exhibition schedule, featuring a robust program of exhibitions including a major survey of Auguste Rodin’s sculpture, presenting important works […]
The Phoblographer

Anna Laza Creates Beautiful Metaphysical Body Landscapes

“…this project is homage to my grandmother who wasn’t into art, but taught me love and being attentive to others,” says photographer Anna Laza to The Phoblographer in an interview. “She was a doctor in a small village of Romania and had a talent for feeling the body and its needs. There’re more meanings in my photography, which I let the viewers read themselves.” Anna’s work is prime conceptual photography. This is a creative project that moves beyond simply capturing a scene. It catapults itself into the surreal and develops a symbiotic relationship within a sea of emotions and feelings.
Record-Journal

DIY painted handprint flowers

For Spring, we make handprint flowers that last forever for the girls’ grandparents. This DIY handprint flower craft is easy to follow and fun to make with your kids. Living far away from family is tough when the little ones are growing fast. As a way to capture their growth, we love to make handprint art work with the girls each season and send the handprints off to family.
Frederick News-Post

Appalachian Spring Art Exhibition

Richard B. Talkin Family Art Gallery at Howard Community College. Howard Community College’s Department of Music and Visual Arts, in partnership with Common Ground On The Hill Maryland Folklife Center and Appalachian Bluegrass Shoppe, present an exhibition of paintings and rare musical instruments celebrating American folk and bluegrass music of the Appalachian region.
yankodesign.com

Cecilia Levy’s Paper Art and Sculptures take you back in nostalgia

Paper art is definitely becoming more appealing these days. In recent months, we showed you some of the most interesting paper creations shared by different artists. And no, we’re not stopping anytime soon. Using paper as the primary medium proves the innate creativity of a person. One doesn’t have...
aiptcomics

In ‘The Complete Works of Fante Bukowski’, a terrible writer explores real artistic anxieties

The writer in fiction—and there are, frankly, a lot of them—exists as equal parts self-aggrandizement and self-flagellation. In the former, the real-world writer attempts, somehow, to make the medium seem holy, a just cause at which our writer avatar is bent; in the latter, the real-world writer sets down and then turns up every bad facet about themselves (or writers they know or have read) so that the writer avatar becomes a wretched, malformed monster, a gin-soaked ghoul lustfully shambling after potential, too-young lovers while willfully screwing over their peers and committing crimes both major and minor.
ARTnews

How I Made This: Reconstructing Colette Lumiere’s “Living Environment”

Click here to read the full article. In the 1970s and early 1980s, artist Colette Lumiere (the last of a number of names the French-born artist adopted in the course of her career) created, performed in, and eventually fully inhabited spaces cocooned in ruched, draped, and pleated fabric. Her best-known endeavor, the transformation of her downtown New York loft into an artwork titled Living Environment (1972–1983), was recently re-created for an exhibition at Company Gallery in New York. Living Environment began organically. “I saw someone had a parachute in their house,” Lumiere remembers, “and I thought, ‘I really like that fabric.’...
The Guardian

The bohemian mashup home showcasing a lifetime’s art

There is a dresser or display cabinet in almost every room in artist Mark Hearld’s house. In the front room, for example, he commissioned a local furniture maker to build an enormous, architectural “cabinet of curiosities”. Placed on the shelves or tucked under the arches are objects and ephemera gathered over a lifetime of making, finding, swapping and collecting. “The Laurence Sterne bust on the top shelf is based on the one in Shandy Hall by Joseph Nollekens,” explains Hearld. “The crepe paper party hat he’s wearing is from the Porte de Vanves flea market in Paris. I’ve brought the two together in an irreverent pairing, because I felt that the bust was a little too serious for my house. The party hat brings him to life in a sort of fusion of high literary culture and 1930s party culture – a bohemian mashup, if you like.”
Allure

How to Master the Art of the French Bob

French bob. You've no doubt heard those two words sandwiched together countless times, whether on your Instagram slash TikTok feed, at your local salon, or even here on this very website. Alongside mullets and shags, the French bob is one of the trendiest haircuts of the past couple of years, and with good reason. As hairstylist Joseph Maine reveals in our Skinfluencer video series, this chic yet laid-back haircut is incredibly simple — so much so that it seems too good to be true.
