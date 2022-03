MLB.com | AJ Cassavell: The Yankees traded Luke Voit yesterday as the long-awaited other shoe finally dropped. Voit never seemed long for this team, and the Yankees saw fit to get what they could for their erstwhile starting first baseman. He should fit well on his new roster; the Padres have Eric Hosmer at first base, but no obvious DH. For the Yankees’ part, they were able recoup the 34th pick in the 2020 Draft, Justin Lange. The young right-hander ranked inside the Padres’ top-ten prospects prior to the trade, and represents another talented project for the Yankees’ minor league player development team to work on.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO