Beginning Knitting

manchestermo.gov
 4 days ago

Have you always wanted to learn to knit? We will be offering a four-week beginning...

manchestermo.gov

womenfitness.net

Columbia Women’s PFG Slack Water Knit Tank Top

You can never have too many tanks—especially ones that protect you from the sun. This classic top has you covered with UPF 50 and moisture-wicking technology that helps keep your skin dry. It’s so essential, you just might want one in every color. Advanced technology and a feminine style make for a great experience. Whether you’re out for hours of socializing, or just sitting back catching a lake view, this summertime tank top will not disappoint. Columbia offers this tank top in multiple colors and sizes. Extended sizing available. Regular Fit.
APPAREL
cntraveler.com

How I Travel: Judy Greer Spends Plane Time Knitting

All products featured on Condé Nast Traveler are independently selected by our editors. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The pandemic has made some of us reconsider aspects of the travel experience that were left previously unexamined and conclude that they are disgusting. Eating off a tray table? Sitting shoulder to shoulder with 200 strangers for 14 straight hours while breathing their air? [i think we need an answer here to follow the questions, even just “gross”] For actor Judy Greer, it was realizing she’s shared hotel pillows with thousands of people. “I have a ‘sanitize’ setting on my dryer and it occurred to me. Oh my god! We're all just sleeping on these pillows and we're not even thinking about it,” she says. “I can freak myself out but I can also choose not to go there. So I choose not to go there.”
RETAIL
Beach Radio

This Restaurant Gets National Attention For The Best Pasta In New Jersey

One thing is for sure. If you have the courage to name the best pasta in New Jersey, you better be ready to defend it, and you better be ready to get an earful. I haven't ever taken the time to count them, but there must be a thousand Italian restaurants in the Garden State, and well over 990 of them are awesome, and about the same number are somebody's favorite.
NEWARK, NJ
The Newport Daily News

Erratic winter weather confuses local wildlife

It happened again. We had another crazy winter that alternated between heavy snowfall, record-breaking warmth, and icy cold temperatures, which is once again causing us to question how we define winter weather in New England. It’s seeming like we’ll never again have those long stretches of sub-freezing temperatures that allow our ponds and lakes to freeze solid and give everyone the opportunity to lace up their ice skates and slide across the ice. When I was a...
NEWPORT, RI
hypebeast.com

Official Look at the adidas YZY KNIT RNNR "Stone Carbon"

Kanye West most definitely realizes his influence on the fashion and footwear industries. This supreme confidence in his design abilities has permitted him to roll out obscure sneaker silhouettes without worrying about if they’ll resonate with his audience, one being the. YZY KNIT RNNR. The sock-like model hasn’t seen...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Outsider.com

WATCH: Shedding Buck Sends Both His Antlers Flying

All of you shed hunters out there are going to love this one. One hunter recently got a video of a buck shedding its antlers and posted it online. We know that a ton of you Outsiders love to hunt. Many outdoorsmen today are crazy about antlers, whether they are attached to the head of a deer or not. As a matter of fact, shed hunting has become almost as popular as deer hunting itself. Although most people know that male deer shed their antlers and grow a new set every year, not many people understand how it happens or why.
ANIMALS
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Indy100

Dramatic footage captures moment farm animals rescue chicken from a hawk’s claws

Dramatic footage from the Netherlands has captured the moment that a heroic goat saved a chicken from almost certain death after it was attacked by a hawk. In the CCTV footage from a farm in Gelderland, a goshawk swoops down out of nowhere and latches onto an unsuspecting chicken. The two birds flail around for a few seconds with the hawk clearly the stronger of the two. Then a rooster attempts to save its farmyard friend but is also unable to overpower the bird of prey. Miraculously a nearby goat, reportedly named Bruin, then charges over and forcefully manages to...
ANIMALS

