Beginning Knitting

All products featured on Condé Nast Traveler are independently selected by our editors. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The pandemic has made some of us reconsider aspects of the travel experience that were left previously unexamined and conclude that they are disgusting. Eating off a tray table? Sitting shoulder to shoulder with 200 strangers for 14 straight hours while breathing their air? [i think we need an answer here to follow the questions, even just “gross”] For actor Judy Greer, it was realizing she’s shared hotel pillows with thousands of people. “I have a ‘sanitize’ setting on my dryer and it occurred to me. Oh my god! We're all just sleeping on these pillows and we're not even thinking about it,” she says. “I can freak myself out but I can also choose not to go there. So I choose not to go there.”

RETAIL ・ 9 DAYS AGO