ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvard, MA

This Harvard student is NPR's youngest host

wgbh.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring her internship at NPR, Emma Choi's quick wit and hilarious PowerPoint presentations helped her stand out and land her own podcast, making her the organization's youngest host. The Harvard junior joined Jim Braude, who...

www.wgbh.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Radar Online.com

Barack Obama's Daughters Sasha And Malia Flaunt Fit Figures On L.A. Hike

Staying in shape — together! Sasha and Malia Obama were spotted working up a sweat during a sunny hike in the hills of Los Angeles, California. The newfound west coast residents, known for being the daughters of 44th U.S. President Barack Obama, both showed off their fit figures in workout gear as they chatted amongst each other in photos published by the Daily Mail on Thursday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fox News

Rachel Maddow’s extended break continues to hurt MSNBC as fill-in Alex Wagner sheds 21% of pre-hiatus viewers

Rachel Maddow’s extended hiatus is haunting MSNBC as replacement hosts have failed to keep her audience. MSNBC has continued to brand its 9 p.m. hour as "The Rachel Maddow Show," but with a series of rotating hosts, instead of Maddow herself, following the network’s biggest star stepping away from the network until April to work on other projects.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Joe Biden’s First State Of The Union Watched By 37M Viewers; Fox News Easily Tops Night Among Cablers & Broadcasters – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE, 1:44 PM: There’s still some stragglers like PBS to come in, but right now it looks like Joe Biden’s first State of the Union speech was watched by about 37 million people last night. That figure comes from the addition of data from Univision (1.4 million), Newsmax (462,00), CNBC (285,000) and Telemundo (1.2 million) to slightly tweaked results of earlier today from the broadcasters and the cable newsers. At this rate, POTUS’ SOTU looks certain to end up with over 38 million viewers when all the outlets are accounted for. If the final numbers...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harvard, MA
Harvard, MA
Entertainment
Local
Massachusetts Education
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
Harvard, MA
Education
Popculture

'Today' Host Quits His Other Show

Craig Melvin is making some major career moves. The Today co-anchor is set to exit Craig Melvin Reports at the end of the month, a network spokesperson confirmed on Monday, per Deadline and Variety. According to the spokesperson, in Melvin's absence, a rotating lineup of guest anchors will host the MSNBC hour for the foreseeable future. A guest anchor roster has not been revealed at this time. The show will continue to bring on guest anchors until a permanent host is announced at a later time.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Craig Melvin Will Leave MSNBC Duties to Focus on ‘Today,’ NBC News

Click here to read the full article. Craig Melvin will leave his 11 a.m. weekday morning slot at MSNBC at the end of March, marking the latest shift of personnel at the NBCUniversal-owned cable-news outlet. Melvin will focus more heavily on his duties at NBC News and NBC’s “Today” program, where he is as regular a presence as Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, according to a spokesperson for MSNBC. Melvin’s contract with NBCUniversal is believed to lapse at the end of 2022, according to a person familiar with the matter. Puck previously disclosed Melvin’s MSNBC departure. The move is meant to give the...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Symone Sanders’ New MSNBC Show To Debut On May 7

Click here to read the full article. Symone Sanders, the former chief spokesperson for Vice President Kamala Harris, will debut on MSNBC’s weekend lineup on May 7. Her show, Symone, will air at 4 p.m. ET on Saturdays and Sunday, and will stream on Mondays and Tuesdays on MSNBC’s “hub” on Peacock. Catherine Snyder will serve as executive producer of the show. Snyder is currently the managing editor of WRC-TV, the NBC-owned station in Washington. Sanders appeared at a panel at SXSW on Friday and talked about the upcoming show and her desire to reach “nonpolitical group chats.” Symone “will explore issues at the...
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Braude
AdWeek

Peacock to House a New MSNBC Content Hub

MSNBC will expand its programming, specials, and documentaries within a new dedicated hub on Peacock, providing content to Peacock’s paid subscribers for the first time without a pay-TV subscription. “We are reimagining the MSNBC experience by adding the core of our perspective programming to Peacock and reaching audiences wherever...
TV & VIDEOS
Harvard Crimson

Harvard College to Host In-Person Housing Day with Modified Version of Dorm Storming

Housing Day — the annual tradition where Harvard freshmen find out their upperclassman housing assignments — will take place in-person with significant Covid-era restrictions on Thursday. Harvard College’s Dean of Students Office announced last Friday that the school will allow upperclassmen to conduct dorm storming — where house...
HARVARD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Npr#Celebrity Chefs#Internship#Greater Boston
Daily Montanan

Freedom from fear

There was an old Scrooge McDuck (world’s richest duck!) comic book story called “Christmas in Shacktown” which opened with McDuck’s three grand-nephews, Huey, Dewey and Louie taking a shortcut home from school just before Christmas by going through Shacktown. The people and kids of Shacktown are dressed in patched rags, the children tote firewood in […] The post Freedom from fear appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
NECN

Harvard Student Develops Website to Help Ukrainian Refugees Find Shelter

It was following a pro-Ukraine protest at Balboa Park in February that Avi Schiffmann couldn’t shake the thought that he needed to do something to help. “I know how to make all these websites and apps and, you know, I felt that nobody was going to do it,” said Schiffmann, a Harvard University student. “So why don't I just do it? So, I made this website.”
HARVARD, MA
Primetimer

Av Westin, an influential ABC News producer who turned 20/20 into a success, dies at 92

Westin was executive producer of World News Tonight in 1979 when he was tapped to lead 20/20, the ABC newsmagazine created by Roone Arledge that launched the previous year. "Over the next seven years, the program won more than 30 news and documentary Emmy Awards, including 11 in 1981," Richard Sandomir says in Westin's New York Times obituary. "Looking to differentiate 20/20 from the entertainment shows it competed with in prime-time, as well as from CBS’s 60 Minutes, Mr. Westin mixed ambitious investigative reports with celebrity profiles, lifestyle features and 'process pieces' about artistic endeavors like the making of a new album of standards by Linda Ronstadt. Before 20/20, Westin relaunched the troubled ABC Evening News, co-anchored by Barbara Walters and Harry Reasoner, with the faster-paced, graphics-oriented World News Tonight, consisting of three anchors: Frank Reynolds in Washington, Max Robinson in Chicago and Peter Jennings in London. “He probably elevated the ABC Evening News as much as anyone until Roone Arledge,” said former Nightline anchor Ted Koppel. “Av was a very ambitious man, who thought he should have been ABC News president.”
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Podcast
Variety

Sacha Baron Cohen: Bernie Sanders’ Team Threatened to Open Congressional Hearing Over ‘Who Is America?’ Interview

Click here to read the full article. Sacha Baron Cohen says Bernie Sanders’ team threatened to open a congressional hearing over his “Who Is America?” interview. The “Borat” creator opened up about his experience making the 2018 political satire series in an excerpt from Judd Apatow’s upcoming book “Sicker in the Head: More Conversations About Life and Comedy,” out March 29. In “Who Is America?,” Cohen interviewed Sanders while disguised as fictional conspiracy theorist Billy Wayne. During the interview, he urged the Senator to stop complaining about the ultra-wealthy and move the rest of America “into the 1%.” “It’s my first time as...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy