ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa

Africa and the French language are growing together in global importance

By Become an author
The Conversation Africa
The Conversation Africa
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RXlbu_0ehziB3Y00
France’s President Emmanuel Macron (R) and Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari. Photo by Ludovic Marin/AFP via Getty Images

Africa is home to the largest number of French speakers in the world – 120 million people in 24 francophone countries. As the world marks the United Nations French language day on 20 March, The Conversation’s West Africa regional editor, Adejuwon Soyinka, asked academic and author Kathleen Stein-Smith about the impact of the French language on Africa and the continent’s impact on the language.

How widespread is French in African countries?

French is a global language, spoken by 300 million people around the world. Africa, a region of strategic global importance, is home to the largest number of French speakers.

French is the sole official language in 11 African countries and the second official language in an additional 10 countries in Africa.

Africa plays a key role in both the present and future of French, a fact which has been recognised by the Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie. The organisation, which observed its 50th anniversary in 2020, has its roots in Africa. Its current president, Louise Mushikiwabo, is from Africa.

Why do former French colonies in Africa continue to encourage the use of the language?

The language offers access to information, education, media, and culture around the world. It increases the ease of doing business with external Francophone partners. French language skill also facilitates career and professional opportunities both locally and globally.

The Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie publishes a report on the status of the French language in the world, La Langue francaise dans le monde, every four years. The most recent report mentions that French is the fifth most widely spoken language in the world.

It has 300 million speakers and this number has increased by 10% in the most recent four-year period studied.

What impact has the use of French language had on the African countries where it is spoken?

In 2018, the French government launched a worldwide campaign for French, based on communication, culture and creation. French president Emmanuel Macron specifically highlighted the importance of French in Africa in the worldwide campaign launch, stating that French could be “the number-one language in Africa … and maybe even the world.”

The “soft power” of France and of the French language rests in the power of its ideas and the influence of French culture and values throughout the world.

Africa is of strategic importance, both globally and within the French-speaking world. French offers an opportunity to connect directly with other cultures, with education and information, with career opportunities, and with media and the arts.

The role of French in Africa includes business, notably organising the annual business forum Ambition Africa and the networking through the Chambre de Commerce International.

What impact have the languages and cultures of African francophone countries had on the French language?

The future of French is as a global language in an increasingly interconnected world. Africa has a substantial and growing influence within the French-speaking world.

Does the French spoken in Africa feature in French language teaching elsewhere in the world?

The current role and increasing influence of Africa within the Francophone world call for an examination of French language education.

French is the second most studied language in world. But despite the longstanding and growing importance of Africa in the Francophone world, many French language learners do not have the opportunity to learn about Francophone culture in Africa.

This presents a challenge for a variety of reasons. On the one hand, many French language learners do not have the opportunity to come to understand the diversity and vibrancy of the language and the culture that could increase interest in French and motivation for study of French.

On the other hand, in an interconnected world characterised by mobility, families everywhere face the challenge of transmitting their family language and culture to their children and future generations.

Francophone families residing in other parts of the world may find that the language and culture of Francophone Africa may not always be included in French language education.

Comments / 2

Related
The Conversation Africa

Repeat photos show change in southern African landscapes: a citizen science project

Every place in the world has a history. To understand it in the present you need some knowledge of its past. The history of the earth can be read from its rocks; the history of life, from the evolutionary histories and relationships of its species. But what of the history of modern landscapes and the many benefits we derive from them, such as water and food? What are their histories – and how are they shifting in response to the intense pressures they face from climate change and from people?
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Conversation Africa

African states need a vision for relations with the Indo-Pacific

This year sees the 25th anniversary of the Indian Ocean Rim Association. Nine of the organisation’s member states are African, ranging from Somalia in the north west to South Africa in the south. It also includes islands, such as Mauritius, off the western seaboard. It brings together governments, business and academics and researchers across the Indian Ocean Region.
INDIA
The Conversation Africa

Wins, missteps and lessons: African experts reflect on two years of COVID response

On 11 March 2020, just months after the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus was first identified in China, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 to be a public health emergency of international concern. Over the next two years COVID-19 would go on to infect nearly half a billion people, killing over 6 million around the world. Governments introduced strict lockdowns with stay-at-home orders that shut down the global economy. Now, most of the world is opening up. The Conversation Africa spoke to public health experts based in Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa to get their take on the biggest lessons so far. The themes that recur are about breaking down boundaries: sharing, communicating, and valuing people equally.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louise Mushikiwabo
Person
Emmanuel Macron
US News and World Report

Russia May Not Stop With Ukraine – NATO Looks to Its Weakest Link

ON BOARD THE SUPPLY SHIP ELBE, Latvia (Reuters) - Hours after Russian missiles first struck Ukrainian cities on Feb. 24, German naval commander Terje Schmitt-Eliassen received notice to sail five warships under his command to the former Soviet Republic of Latvia to help protect the most vulnerable part of NATO's eastern flank.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French Language#Language Education#Spoken Language#The United Nations French#African#Francophone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Place
Africa
The Conversation Africa

Ukraine war: how Ghana is vulnerable, and what can be done

The seismic aftershocks of Russia’s invasion of its neighbour, Ukraine, on 24 February 2022 continues to reverberate across the globe. As members of the United Nations Security Council, Ghana, Kenya and Gabon have publicly condemned Russia’s actions in a vote cast during an emergency session on 25 February 2022. While the reasons for the invasion are many, the conflict is already taking its toll on an already fragile global economy barely recovering from one of the worst economic downturns since the Great Depression.
POLITICS
The Conversation Africa

How Kwame Nkrumah’s midnight speech set a tradition for marking the moment of liberation

As Ghana celebrates the 65th anniversary of its independence from Britain, it is worth revisiting the landmark speech Kwame Nkrumah delivered at midnight to mark the event of Ghana’s birth. Nkrumah had led a mass movement demanding self-government in the anticolonial struggle and was, with independence, poised to become the first Prime Minister of independent Ghana.
AFRICA
World Economic Forum

3 innovators in Africa growing food as a force for good

Climate change is worsening food security and stability in Africa's Sahel region and forcing populations to migrate. Countries in the Sahel include Senegal, Mali, Niger, Chad, Nigeria and Mauritania. The UN's Great Green Wall initiative aims to regreen an 8,000 kilometre strip of savannah along the southern edge of the...
INDUSTRY
Harvard Health

True Sovereignty? The CFA Franc and French Influence in West and Central Africa

France projects itself as being detached from neocolonialism. In some respects, there is reason to believe this claim. Emmanuel Macron is the first French President born after the end of colonial rule. He famously called the institution a “crime against humanity.” During a visit to the University of Ouagadougou in Burkina Faso, he declared that, “I am from a generation that does not come and tell Africa what to do.”
AFRICA
The Conversation Africa

The Conversation Africa

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
196K+
Views
ABOUT

A nonprofit news source unlocking knowledge from African experts for the public. The Conversation Africa finds people who have been studying a subject for years or decades and helps them explain important information. All stories are based on these experts' research.

 https://theconversation.com/africa

Comments / 0

Community Policy