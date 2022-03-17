ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi in the Know: Legislative Breakfast Series

 2 days ago

Mississippi in the Know is a free series of breakfast conversations where members of the community can directly interact with the policy experts who shape our state’s future and the journalists who provide coverage of it all.

Bring your appetite and questions as you join Mississippi Today in-person at Basil’s Downtown in Jackson or via livestream on Facebook Live for the third and final event of the Mississippi in the Know series on March 24 at 7:30 a.m., featuring a conversation on Medicaid expansion with Corey Miller, state economist and director of the University Research Center, at 8:00 am.

Mississippi Today Editor-at-Large Marshall Ramsey will also illustrate the event live.

Read our latest coverage of how the Medicaid expansion would affect Mississippi moms and babies.

WE WANT TO HEAR FROM YOU:

MORE ON OUR SPEAKER:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nyhdd_0ehzh8Wp00
Corey Miller, State Economist for Mississippi

Corey Miller has more than twenty years of experience as an economic researcher and his research has been published in numerous peer-reviewed economics journals. His areas of expertise include the areas of regional economics and agricultural policy.

As state economist, Miller serves as the chief economist for Mississippi with responsibilities that include economic forecasting, socio-economic policy analysis, and monitoring collections of state general fund revenue. He serves as chair of the Revenue Estimating Group, working closely with the Legislative Budget Office and other state agencies.

Miller also constructs and maintains the state’s Leading Economic Index, which is used to forecast economic trends and assess the Mississippi economy. He continues to serve as editor of Mississippi’s Business, a monthly publication that tracks the performance of the state and national economies, as well as the Mississippi Economic Outlook, a quarterly publication that summarizes the latest forecasts for the state and national economies.

He is a native Mississippian and earned a bachelor’s degree in agribusiness and a master’s degree in agricultural economics, both from Mississippi State University. He also completed additional Ph.D. courses in economics at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia.

Immediately prior to his selection as State Economist, Miller served as an economic analyst for URC for nearly seven years. Prior to his tenure at IHL, Miller served as a research associate and an instructor for twelve years in the Department of Agricultural Economics at Mississippi State University.

Thank you to our sponsor

We want to hear from you!

Central to our mission at Mississippi Today is inspiring civic engagement. We think critically about how we can foster healthy dialogue between people who think differently about government and politics. We believe that conversation — raw, earnest talking and listening to better understand each other — is vital to the future of Mississippi. We encourage you to engage with us and each other on our social media accounts, email our reporters directly or leave a comment for our editor by clicking the button below.

Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.

Read this on the web

JSU president calls for more HBCU funding in testimony about bomb threats

Thomas Hudson, Jackson State University’s president, called for greater funding for historically Black colleges and universities during a congressional hearing examining violence against Black institutions, including recent bomb threats. In his opening remarks to the House Homeland Security Committee Thursday, Hudson said a historical underfunding of resources put Jackson...
JACKSON, MS
As Mississippi cities opt out of medical marijuana, business hopefuls shut out

Mississippians hoping to start medical marijuana businesses are up against a new obstacle: city aldermen. Despite voters overwhelmingly passing Initiative 65 to create a medical marijuan program in November 2020, the state supreme court struck it down on constitutional technicality. After months of uncertainty, Gov. Tate Reeves signed the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act into law in February 2022. Now, some local business people hoping to get a foothold in the industry are being blocked by their elected officials.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
We're hiring: Justice Reporter

If you are a journalist with a deep curiosity about how the justice system really works in Mississippi — from policing to prisons, from civil liberties to courts — you might be the reporter Mississippi Today seeks to cover the justice beat. Equity is at the heart of...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Watchdog group again sues mental health agency

A watchdog group tasked with overseeing the state’s psychiatric facilities is suing the Department of Mental Health for withholding information – again. Disability Rights Mississippi, a nonprofit organization that advocates for Mississippians with disabilities, filed its second lawsuit this year against the state Department of Mental Health (DMH) after the agency denied records requests related to an investigation of the treatment of individuals with mental illness in the forensic unit of Mississippi State Hospital.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Speaker Philip Gunn is holding $1.8 billion hostage — and could give Gov. Tate Reeves a big win

Note: This analysis first published in Mississippi Today’s weekly legislative newsletter. Subscribe to our free newsletter for exclusive early access to weekly analyses. Speaker of the House Philip Gunn is still privately telling donors and political advisers he’s considering a 2023 run for governor against Republican incumbent Gov. Tate Reeves.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Marshall Ramsey: Meeting the Beast

I know, I know — gub’ment is bad, right? Well, gub’ment makes up the people and services that we depend on daily. It is our neighbors, friends and family. So removing 1/3 of the revenue out of the state budget doesn’t seem like such a hot idea. I’ve never believed that government is the answer. But I definitely believe starving the one we have isn’t either.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Emmett Till's family wants Carolyn Bryant Donham brought to justice

Family members of Emmett Till are calling on Mississippi officials to arrest the woman they say is the last living accomplice in Till’s lynching. The Emmett Till Legacy Foundation, founded by Till’s family members, announced Friday at a press conference at the Mississippi State Capitol that they were delivering a petition with over 300,000 signatures to Mississippi officials, calling for Carolyn Bryant Donham to be charged.
JACKSON, MS
Data Dive: Gas prices in Mississippi

Gas prices in the United States have significantly increased recently, with places such as California and Illinois experiencing some of the highest prices of $5 per gallon and upward, according to the American Automobile Association. CBS reported on a combination of factors that have led to this situation:. • Over...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
New medical marijuana law draws millions in Mississippi investment

DeAundrea Delaney built a hemp empire in Mississippi, but her sights have long been set on opening one of the state’s first medical marijuana dispensaries. As Delaney, 42, waited for Mississippi’s medical marijuana program to clear legislative hurdles, she set up a foundation selling what she legally could: products with hemp-extract cannabidiol, or CBD. Hemp is marijuana’s cousin — cannabis without the high.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Marshall Ramsey: Dr. Dobbs

Thank you, Dr. Dobbs, for your service to Mississippi. You had the patience of Job. Central to our mission at Mississippi Today is inspiring civic engagement. We think critically about how we can foster healthy dialogue between people who think differently about government and politics. We believe that conversation — raw, earnest talking and listening to better understand each other — is vital to the future of Mississippi. We encourage you to engage with us and each other on our social media accounts, email our reporters directly or leave a comment for our editor by clicking the button below.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Dept. of Education uses $10.7 million of stimulus funds to launch virtual tutoring program

Students in Mississippi will soon have 24/7 access to free online tutoring services in English and math. The Mississippi Department of Education signed a $10.7 million contract with Paper, an online tutoring company, to provide live help and writing feedback to 3rd-12th grade students across the state. 121 districts signed up for this opt-in program.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
