Mississippi in the Know: Legislative Breakfast Series

Mississippi in the Know is a free series of breakfast conversations where members of the community can directly interact with the policy experts who shape our state’s future and the journalists who provide coverage of it all.

Bring your appetite and questions as you join Mississippi Today in-person at Basil’s Downtown in Jackson or via livestream on Facebook Live for the third and final event of the Mississippi in the Know series on March 24 at 7:30 a.m., featuring a conversation on Medicaid expansion with Corey Miller, state economist and director of the University Research Center, at 8:00 am.

Mississippi Today Editor-at-Large Marshall Ramsey will also illustrate the event live.

Read our latest coverage of how the Medicaid expansion would affect Mississippi moms and babies.

Corey Miller, State Economist for Mississippi

Corey Miller has more than twenty years of experience as an economic researcher and his research has been published in numerous peer-reviewed economics journals. His areas of expertise include the areas of regional economics and agricultural policy.

As state economist, Miller serves as the chief economist for Mississippi with responsibilities that include economic forecasting, socio-economic policy analysis, and monitoring collections of state general fund revenue. He serves as chair of the Revenue Estimating Group, working closely with the Legislative Budget Office and other state agencies.

Miller also constructs and maintains the state’s Leading Economic Index, which is used to forecast economic trends and assess the Mississippi economy. He continues to serve as editor of Mississippi’s Business, a monthly publication that tracks the performance of the state and national economies, as well as the Mississippi Economic Outlook, a quarterly publication that summarizes the latest forecasts for the state and national economies.

He is a native Mississippian and earned a bachelor’s degree in agribusiness and a master’s degree in agricultural economics, both from Mississippi State University. He also completed additional Ph.D. courses in economics at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia.

Immediately prior to his selection as State Economist, Miller served as an economic analyst for URC for nearly seven years. Prior to his tenure at IHL, Miller served as a research associate and an instructor for twelve years in the Department of Agricultural Economics at Mississippi State University.

