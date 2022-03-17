New MSU research showcases innovative method to develop more accurate corn yield predictions

Click here to read the full article. The process focuses on the simultaneous generation of hydroxyl and sulphate radicals, which catalyzes the removal of dye pollutants. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalOn World Water Day: How Fashion Can Do Its PartH&M, At One Ventures Invest in Sustainable Dyeing TechOutland Denim Is Feeling Peachy About Clay-Dyed JeansBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO