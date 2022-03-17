ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

New MSU research showcases innovative method to develop more accurate corn yield predictions

By Cameron Rudolph
msu.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewly published Michigan State University research shows that incorporating in-season water deficit information into remote sensing-based crop models drastically improves corn yield predictions. The findings were published in Remote Sensing of Environment, a leading journal in the field....

msutoday.msu.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Researchers Develop New Textile Industrial Pollution Treatment Process

Click here to read the full article. The process focuses on the simultaneous generation of hydroxyl and sulphate radicals, which catalyzes the removal of dye pollutants. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalOn World Water Day: How Fashion Can Do Its PartH&M, At One Ventures Invest in Sustainable Dyeing TechOutland Denim Is Feeling Peachy About Clay-Dyed JeansBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msu#Kellogg#Fertilizer#Climate Change#Food Security#New Msu#Michigan State University#Msu Foundation
Phys.org

Researchers develop innovative approach to measure shallow water depth with satellite data

The top of the atmosphere is the agreed-upon border between Earth's atmosphere and outer space. Satellites traverse this space, facilitating global communications and imaging the planet, measuring changing ice coverage heights and land mass shifts. While the satellite technology is incredibly advanced, it is a long-standing challenge to produce accurate depth of water for every shallow area off coastlines, according to researchers from Xiamen University and the University of Massachusetts Boston.
SCIENCE
Bay News 9

SXSW Creative Industries Expo showcases tech innovation

AUSTIN, Texas — The SXSW Creative Industries Expo brought together some of the hottest tech innovators from around the world under one roof. Reporter Jordan Hicks took a tour of the Austin Convention Center Sunday to take a look at what the expo had to offer. He started with a booth on Realms of Ethernity, a new massive multiplayer roleplaying game on the metaverse developed by Blue Monster Games. Developers of the game described it as a meta-metaverse, allowing it to incorporate games from other developers into Ethernity’s massive open world.
AUSTIN, TX
marthastewart.com

Science Says Keeping Shoes Inside Your Home May Negatively Impact Your Air Quality and Expose You to Harmful Pathogens

Although you likely clean your shoes off before wearing them inside your home, recently published research reveals that it's best to not even bring them inside at all. Two chemists—Mark Patrick Taylor, chief environmental scientist with the Environmental Protection Agency and Gabriel Filippelli, chancellor's professor of earth sciences and executive director at Indiana University Environmental Resilience Institute—have spent the past decade examining the indoor environment and the contaminants people are exposed to in their own homes. They found that wearing your shoes inside may disrupt the air quality in your home.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy