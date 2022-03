Barcelona star midfielder Frenkie de Jong has been the subject of transfer rumors of late, with Bayern Munich touted as one of his possible landing spots. The Dutch star cleared the air regarding his future on Thursday, adamantly pledging his loyalty to Barcelona, via Fabrizio Romano. de Jong boldly declared to ZiggoSport that he would be willing to sign a six-year extension at Barca if the club put forth such an offer.

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO