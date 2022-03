GRAND RAPIDS, MI — ArtPrize has donated 2011 grand prize winning entry, ‘Crucifixion,’ to the Catholic Diocese of Grand Rapids, where it will be installed by June. Created by artist Mia Tavonatti, the 13-foot tall, 9-foot wide stained glass mosaic depicts Jesus Christ dying on the cross was displayed at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids during ArtPrize 2011, where it won the $250,000 public vote grand prize.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO