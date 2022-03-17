ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CA

Good Samaritan who tried to stop Fairfield 7-Eleven theft dies at the hospital

By Katelyn Stark, Rowena Shaddox
FOX40
FOX40
 2 days ago

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — Another person has died after he was shot while trying to help stop a theft at a Fairfield convenience store.

What was Fairfield’s first homicide of the year has now turned into a double homicide after police said 36-year-old Damion Davis died at a hospital on Tuesday.

Police said Trine Martinez is suspected of shooting Davis on Sunday after allegedly trying to steal beer from the 7-Eleven on East Tabor Avenue.

Davis had stepped in to stop Martinez, along with two other good Samaritans, identified as 44-year-old Fairfield resident Earl Wayne Wyatt III and a 28-year-old from Suisun City.

Fairfield City Councilmember Catherine Moy said Martinez allegedly “ went and got a gun and came back and shot all three” men.

Wyatt died at the scene, police reported.

The 28-year-old was taken to the hospital and has since been released after undergoing surgery.

“These were good Samaritans,” Moy said. “What I’ll tell people — and I hate it to be this way because I usually intervene — don’t confront people when they’re stealing. It’s best to be a witness. Look at what they’re doing, and then talk to police.”

Accompanied by his attorney, Martinez turned himself in to custody at the police department Monday afternoon after investigators said they tried to serve a search warrant at his Fairfield home.

Police said he has since been booked into the Solano County Jail, where he faces charges on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

Detectives are still investigating. If you have not been contacted by a detective and were a witness to the shooting, call 707-428-7600.

CA. Nurse
2d ago

it's not worth it to lose your life those store's have insurance and nowadays every criminal has a gun. Biden's open border mess is ALLOWING GUNS AND DRUGS TO FLOOD the streets of what used TO be united states now. its more like a 3rd world country. where when a loved one goes out the house you may never see them again..Stop voting democrap

Nancy Schuetz
2d ago

such a tragedy to lose such a brave upstanding person . my heart goes out to his family.. the world is short on heroes.

JAFO
2d ago

Too bad. Just trying to do the right thing and not just stand and watch. My condolences to the families.

