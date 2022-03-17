ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

How you can support farmers in crisis today

By Hunter Funk
KSN News
KSN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dA6mN_0ehzfdFt00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – From illnesses and injuries to wildfires and natural disasters, farm rescuers are volunteers that give a hand to those in a challenging situation.

National Farm Rescuer Day falls on the third Thursday of March, and it was started in 2005 by Farm Rescue , a nonprofit organization.

Dan Erdman, Farm Rescue program manager, said the day is to honor the volunteers.

“We basically exist to help farm and ranch families that are going through a major crisis, whether it be injury illness or natural disaster,” said Erdmann. “We have just an incredible army of volunteers ready and willing to go help a family in a time of need whether it be through planting and harvesting, commodity hauling, livestock feeding assistance, we try to help wherever help is needed.”

Erdmann said the nonprofit assisted more than 800 farm and ranch families since 2006.

Raid in central Kansas nets guns, explosives, drugs

“Each year, our goal is to help more than the year before, and thankfully, we’ve got a lot of support in doing that,” said Erdmann. “We’re trying to ramp up our operations year to year and help even more families during some of those darkest days.”

The organization began working with Kansans in 2020. Erdmann said it has been an uphill battle.

“I think there’s there’s always hesitancy, especially in farming and ranching, because there’s so much pride that goes along with the work that they’re doing,” he said. “No one wants to, you know, admit that they maybe need a little extra help, and a lot of people are hesitant, and they might think that there’s a hidden mission to what we’re doing, and there’s not. There’s no strings attached.”

Erdmann says it’s free assistance. He said it started slowly in 2020 with a couple of harvest cases. It has since taken off to help wildfire victims, including ranchers in the Four County Fire. Volunteers also stepped in to help a farmer with cancer .

Wet weather turns wintry Thursday into Friday

“A lot of hay has been hauled through an operation that we call Operation Hay Lift,” he said. “It’s just connecting folks with the delivery of hay, that are going through, you know, whether it be wildfire or severe drought, which has been the case for a lot of folks the last couple of years.”

With inflation and the pandemic, Erdmann is hopeful he can spread the word so more people know about the valuable resource and the organization can help more farmers.

“Farming and ranching are tough enough in a normal year,” he said. “It’s hard to make a living as is, and then, you throw in an unexpected injury, illness or natural disaster, and it can control and break the back of that organization or that operation, and so we try to serve as that stopgap.”

If you want to celebrate the national day, Erdmann said consider volunteering, be a sponsor, make an individual donation, thank a farm rescuer or nominate someone who needs help.

“We want to keep them doing what they love to do long-term. Our main goal is to allow them to leave something for the next generation,” he said. “We’re helping family farms, and we want them to continue as family farms.”

For more information about helping farmers, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

66 baby goats born at Kansas farm

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KSNW) – A boom of goats has been born at Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead in Overland Park. The farm says a total of 66 baby goats are romping and playing around the farmstead. Volunteers are socializing the babies to be ready for visitors on opening day, April 1. The farm is located […]
OVERLAND PARK, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Wichita, KS
Industry
City
Wichita, KS
Wichita, KS
Business
Local
Kansas Industry
Local
Kansas Business
KSN News

Average Evergy bill going up 36 cents a month

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Most Kansans who get their electricity from Evergy will pay an average of 36 cents more each month starting in April. That amounts to $4.32 a year based on an average residential monthly use of 900 kilowatt-hours. The increase is for Evergy Kansas Central customers. It includes almost all of Evergy’s […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Legal challenges and concerns to Kansas medical marijuana bill

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some Kansans have begun to express concern over potential problems that could occur if Kansas lawmakers legalize medical marijuana. On Thursday, more people testified to a Senate committee about how they would be impacted by SB 560. Earlier this week, some had expressed concerns about financial barriers to entry. On Thursday, […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Governor Kelly declares drought emergency, warnings and watches

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly declared a drought emergency, warnings and watches for every county in Kansas on Thursday due to dry conditions causing high fire danger. “The majority of the state of Kansas has experienced drought or abnormally dry conditions for the past several months,” said Kelly. “Unfortunately, these conditions are […]
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Nonprofit Organization#Guns#Ksnw#National Farm Rescuer Day#Farm Rescue#Kansans
KSN News

Eisenhower Airport receives national recognition for runway improvements

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Eisenhower National Airport received a National Recognition Award from the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) for their runway rehabilitation and electrical improvements project. H.W. Lochner and Pearson Construction worked together, along with many other local contractors, to work on the project. The main elements of the project included: Runway […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Snow total reports from across Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A fast-moving winter storm moved through the state Thursday into early Friday. Here are the snow totals from the KSN Storm Track 3 team: Friday – 10:49 p.m. 3 SW Frizell – 4 inches Larned – 4.5 incehs Friday – 5:29 p.m. 3 NE Garfield – 6.5 inches Friday – 2:37 […]
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
KSN News

NRA-backed bill moves forward two weeks after Olathe East shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Just two weeks after a school shooting in Olathe, Kansas, lawmakers are advancing a bill that would establish an NRA gun safety training program in schools. Lawmakers in the Senate Federal and State Affairs Committee approved the bill on Friday, with Republicans voting in favor of the plan. Sen. Rob Olson, […]
OLATHE, KS
KSN News

4 Kansas National Guardsmen to receive awards

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Four Kansas National Guardsmen will receive awards in a special ceremony Friday, March 18. Gov. Laura Kelly will present the awards to Sgt. Andrew Gonzales, Spc. Nickolas Decker, Sgt. Ryan Marsh, and Airman 1st Class Olivia Wallace. Gonzales and Decker will receive the Army Commendation medal for their first-place finishes as […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Gov. Kelly fills District Court vacancy

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Governor Laura Kelly has appointed Andrea Purvis of Abilene to the 6th Judicial District vacancy that was left by the retirement of Judge Terri Johnson. Purvis has been the Dickinson County Attorney since she was elected in 2017, where she manages the office responsible for prosecuting felony and misdemeanor criminal cases. […]
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Kansas GOP revives anti-vax, pro-ivermectin measure

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Conservative Republican lawmakers have revived a proposal to weaken Kansas vaccination requirements for children enrolling in school and day care and to make it easier for people to get potentially dangerous treatments for COVID-19. The Senate health committee approved a bill that would allow parents to get a no-questions-asked religious exemption […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Witnesses recall their experience at Towne East

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A shooting at Towne East Square Mall in Wichita Friday afternoon has left one 14-year-old boy dead. KSN’s reporters have been gathering stories from people who were at the mall. From employees to shoppers, they recounted the terror they felt when they heard the shots ring out. “I did hear those […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy