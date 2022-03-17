ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

Hydrow Raises $55 Million as the At-Home Fitness Industry Faces a Post-Lockdown Reckoning

By Lauren Thomas, CNBC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRowing-machine maker Hydrow has landed another $55 million in funding to fuel its growth amid a shakeout in the at-home fitness industry. The Series D round brings Hydrow's total funding to date to more than $255 million. The fresh financing comes as Peloton, perhaps the most recognized connected fitness...

www.nbcdfw.com

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

Today in Retail: One-Stop Shopping for Used Commercial Vehicles; Retail Shoppers Want Normalcy As Pandemic Danger Lessens

Today in retail, Stitch Fix is struggling, Sephora becomes the first beauty brand to join the Shipt marketplace and third-party sellers have more options than Amazon for their multichannel sales dreams. Plus, the coupon business is transforming to keep up with the digital shopping era, and Express is targeting 2024 for $1 billion in eCommerce demand.
RETAIL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Mccarthy
Person
Bruce Smith
Outsider.com

Yeti to Stop Selling Coolers and Other Products at Lowe’s: Here’s Why

If you were thinking about heading to your closest Lowe’s store to pick up a new Yeti cooler, you may want to reconsider. That’s right, Outsiders. Word is being passed down that Yeti will be pulling all of their popular coolers from Lowe’s stores around the nation. The move looks to be part of a big-picture strategy by the luxury cooler maker. They will be cutting down on their wholesale footprint by lessening the number of retail stores they work with. That will also allow them to focus more on their digital audience.
ECONOMY
Joel Eisenberg

How Will Walmart’s New Business Changes Impact Their Consumers?

In-store Walmart shoppingCorporate.Walmart.com, for media purposes. This article is free of bias, and is based on accredited media reports. All listed facts within this article have been verified by outlets that are attributed below, including Corporate.Walmart.com, Shelley E. Kohan for Forbes.com, Doug McMillon (CEO of Walmart), and Amanda McDonald, Kristen Warfield, and Faye Brennan for EatThis.com.
Popculture

Walmart Makes Big Change to Online Shopping That Customers Will Love

One of the drawbacks of online shopping is you can't try on clothes until they arrive at your doorstep after you've already paid for them. Walmart is trying to fix this with a new feature on its website that allows customers to see what clothes look like on models who match their sizes. The feature is called Choose My Model and was developed by Zeekit, a start-up Walmart acquired in May.
RETAIL
MarketWatch

Walmart hosting a 'Black Friday-like' shopping event on Thursday for Walmart+ members

Walmart Inc. WMT, -1.43% has announced plans to host a shopping event on Thursday exclusively for Walmart+ members. Starting at noon ET, Walmart+ shoppers will get up to 40% off on a range of products, including gaming consoles like the XBox X and PlayStation 5. "The shopping event builds on the retailer's members-only experience during Black Friday, when Walmart+ members could shop all the great deals before anyone else," the company said in the announcement. Walmart+ costs $98 annually, or $12.95 per month, and offers members unlimited delivery service at no extra charge, savings and promotions and more. Walmart said on its earnings call last week that it is increasing capacity for delivery and pickup for Walmart+, but declined to share the number of subscribers. Walmart stock has slipped 0.5% over the past year while the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Fitness#L Catterton#Ipo#Reckoning#Covid
TheStreet

Target Steps Up Its Amazon and Walmart Killer

The retail industry has been consumed by the idea of ordering a product in the morning and getting it at work or home in the afternoon because that could destroy one of the last advantages of the local mom and pop stores– urgency. Retail giant Amazon (AMZN) - Get...
RETAIL
Fortune

Walmart’s CFO on how inflation is affecting pay and costs

This is the web version of CFO Daily, a newsletter on the trends and individuals shaping corporate finance. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Walmart is the largest retailer in the world, and its hiring for the holiday season was massive. "We hired a couple of...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health & Fitness
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Economy
MarketRealist

Who Owned Whole Foods Before Amazon?

In 2017, Amazon acquired Whole Foods for $13.7 billion. Who owned Whole Foods before Amazon, and did they profit from the Amazon acquisition?. Whole Foods was founded by John Mackey and his then-girlfriend Renee Lawson Hardy in 1978. The company, which started with an initial capital of $45,000, opened its first store, Safer Way Natural Foods, in Austin, Tex.
BUSINESS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Tesla Fired an Employee After He Posted Driverless Tech Reviews on YouTube

John Bernal was a Tesla employee who showed FSD Beta to the world on his YouTube channel, AI Addict. He was fired in February. He says he never showed unreleased products or company secrets, but some of his videos showed the system not working perfectly. His access to FSD Beta...
BUSINESS
Fortune

Amazon, the killer of bookstores, now is closing all its retail book locations

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Amazon.com Inc. is closing its physical bookstores, “Amazon 4-Star” locations and mall pop-up kiosks as the world’s largest online retailer narrows its brick-and-mortar push to the grocery sector.
BUSINESS
Popculture

Costco Shoppers May See a Membership Price Hike for the First Time in Years

This summer, Costco is likely to raise the price of its membership for the first time in years. According to a report by The Street, Costco's chief financial officer Richard Galanti recently alluded to this price hike during an earnings call with investors. He said that prices will go up beginning in June.
RETAIL
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

This 28-Year-Old Filmmaker Pays $700 Per Month to Work and Live in a Renovated Cargo Van

If you've ever wondered what it's like to be a nomad, just ask 28-year-old Trent Arant. About four years ago, after a breakup, the filmmaker moved out of his house in Atlanta, Georgia, to hit the road with his dog, Millie. Since 2018, they've has lived over 20 cities and visited over 20 U.S. states, all while living and working as a full-time independent contractor from his van.
ENTERTAINMENT
pymnts

Today in Retail: H&M Sells Competing Brands on Its Website; UK Online Grocery Shopping Market Well Ahead of US

Today in retail, the roller-coaster ride continues for Warby Parker’s stock, while relationship commerce is helping brands reduce their customer acquisition costs. Plus, Williams-Sonoma is reimagining its stores to appeal to omnichannel shoppers. Shoppers are showing the power of the pocketbook by rebuffing efforts by some apparel retailers and...
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy