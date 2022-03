Montana State University students are collaborating this semester with Montana State Prison inmates for an engineering project that benefits both teams. "I hope they get a better mindset of the possibilities that our population can bring," Billy LeMond, an inmate with the prison work program, said in a press release this week. "And the work level that comes out of here, they get a better understanding of that. Then they can share that with prospective employers or just the public in general."

DEER LODGE, MT ・ 9 DAYS AGO