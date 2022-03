Nasa is getting closer to what the US space agency hopes is the final ground test before the first orbital test flight of its new Moon rocket. After a number of delays, Nasa plans to roll the the massive, 98-meter tall Space Launch System rocket and Orion Spacecraft out of the Vehicle Assembly Building at Cape Canaveral, Florida on the evening of 17 March. It will take around 11 hours for the rocket to reach the launchpad, where it will undergo a “wet dress rehearsal” involving pumping cryogenic fuel in and out of the rocket, an important test before the...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 12 DAYS AGO