Winter Weather Advisory issued for Alaska Peninsula by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 21:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Eastern Montgomery; Lower Bucks; Philadelphia Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of south central Hunterdon, Mercer, northwestern Burlington, south central Somerset, southwestern Middlesex, east central Montgomery, southeastern Bucks and northeastern Philadelphia Counties through 930 PM EDT At 906 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near New Hope to Northeast Philadelphia. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Philadelphia, Trenton, Bensalem, East Brunswick, South Brunswick, Ewing, Princeton, Florence, Burlington, Bristol, Jenkintown, Bordentown, Cranbury, Pennington, Beverly, Rockledge, New Hope, Yardley, Newtown and Hopewell. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 6 and 8. Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 345 and 359. Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 34 and 40. Interstate 195 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 7. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 49 and 76. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO