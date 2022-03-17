ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Alaska Peninsula by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-18 05:26:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-03-18 17:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Alaska Peninsula...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hernando, Pasco, Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 09:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-16 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hernando; Pasco; Sumter THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN SUMTER...NORTHEASTERN PASCO AND EAST CENTRAL HERNANDO COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lenawee, Livingston, Monroe, Oakland, Shiawassee, Washtenaw by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 02:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-16 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lenawee; Livingston; Monroe; Oakland; Shiawassee; Washtenaw; Wayne AREAS OF DENSE FOG THROUGH MID MORNING Areas of dense fog will be possible through roughly 10 AM. Visibility may be reduced below a half of a mile at times. Where temperatures currently are hovering around freezing, pockets of freezing fog will be possible leading to slippery spots on area roadways. Motorists should exercise caution traveling this morning and expect widely variable visibilities and potentially slick travel conditions. Motorists should use low beam headlights and leave plenty of space in between vehicles. Fog is expected to begin lifting after 10 AM as temperatures warm into the 40s.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Attala, Leake, Neshoba, Scott, Winston by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 21:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Attala; Leake; Neshoba; Scott; Winston A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Leake, southeastern Attala, southwestern Winston, northern Scott and Neshoba Counties through 500 AM CDT At 409 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Tuscola, or 7 miles south of Carthage, moving northeast at 70 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Madden and Dowdville around 420 AM CDT. Edinburg and Pearl River around 425 AM CDT. Philadelphia around 430 AM CDT. Stallo and Burnside around 435 AM CDT. Nanih Waiya around 445 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Noxapater, Tucker, Walnut Grove, Redwater, Standing Pine, Lena and Sebastopol. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Montgomery, Lower Bucks, Philadelphia by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 21:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Eastern Montgomery; Lower Bucks; Philadelphia Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of south central Hunterdon, Mercer, northwestern Burlington, south central Somerset, southwestern Middlesex, east central Montgomery, southeastern Bucks and northeastern Philadelphia Counties through 930 PM EDT At 906 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near New Hope to Northeast Philadelphia. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Philadelphia, Trenton, Bensalem, East Brunswick, South Brunswick, Ewing, Princeton, Florence, Burlington, Bristol, Jenkintown, Bordentown, Cranbury, Pennington, Beverly, Rockledge, New Hope, Yardley, Newtown and Hopewell. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 6 and 8. Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 345 and 359. Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 34 and 40. Interstate 195 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 7. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 49 and 76. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Dorchester, Somerset, Wicomico by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 04:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Dorchester; Somerset; Wicomico DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland and central, east central, eastern, north central, south central and southeast Virginia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
WKTV

Heavy snow begins Friday night

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 20s. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 48. Tonight: Rain then snow. Low 29. Tomorrow: Heavy snow and gusty winds. High 32. Low 15. ***Saturday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to the potential of a winter storm***. *** A winter storm warning has been issued for...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Weather Advisory#Alaska Peninsula
WSAZ

Winter Storm Watch | 3 to 6 inches likely

(WSAZ) - The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the WSAZ viewing area commencing late Friday night into Saturday. This means the likelihood of significant impacts from snow accumulations. The snow will start as a mixed bag of rain, sleet and wet snow late Friday night...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS News

Major winter storm to strike several states with ice and heavy snow

A variety of winter weather hazards are forecast to make their way through several states through Friday, the National Weather Service said, prompting winter weather alerts to take effect for tens of millions of Americans. The storm system may bring record-breaking low temperatures in the West, along with risks for power outages, hazardous travel and tree damage across the nation.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
WFMZ-TV Online

Updates on winter storm conditions

Spring Twp. - 3.0" The heaviest snow will taper off by noon on Saturday, but light snow and strong winds will carry over into the afternoon. Gusty winds continue through Saturday night, which means blowing snow will continue. With temperatures continuing to drop, any untreated surfaces will become icy later today and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
NBCMontana

Weekend cold front to bring light snow accumulations

A weak disturbance will spark off a few rain and snow showers today and Saturday. Daytime highs will be in the 40s and 50s. A cold front will bring gusty winds and lower snow levels Saturday night/early Sunday. Snow accumulations are expected across southwest Montana. We could see up to 2 inches of snow in Dillon, Ennis and Bozeman. The Madison, Gallatin and Tobacco Root Ranges could see as much as 6 inches of snow. Daytime temperatures will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 09:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 11:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis; Oswego A LAKE EFFECT SNOW BAND WILL AFFECT PARTS OF JEFFERSON...OSWEGO AND LEWIS COUNTIES HAZARDS...A lake effect snow band which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 957 AM EDT, a lake effect snow band was along a line extending from near Southwick Beach State Park to 7 miles southeast of Redfield and moving northeast at 10 MPH. The lake effect snow band is expected to gradually diminish late this morning as it moves north. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Sandy Island Beach State Park, Stony Point, Adams, Redfield, Highmarket, Henderson Harbor, Southwick Beach State Park, Adams Center, Richland, Henderson, Smithville, Orwell, Lorraine, Sandy Creek, Lacona, Mannsville, Ellisburg, Osceola, Montario Point and West Leyden. This includes Interstate 81 between exits 37 and 41. SAFETY INFO Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
CBS News

Winter storm to bring snow and ice to states from Texas to Maine

A significant winter storm is expected to move from the Southern Plains through the Ohio Valley and into New England beginning on Wednesday. The National Weather Service warned the snow and ice could result in power outages and dangerous travel conditions for many. Portions of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois,...
TEXAS STATE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Butler, Carter, Mississippi, New Madrid, Ripley, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 19:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Butler; Carter; Mississippi; New Madrid; Ripley; Scott; Stoddard; Wayne Patchy Dense Fog Early This Morning Areas of fog, some locally dense, will be possible through the early morning hours across mainly southern portions of southeast Missouri and western Kentucky. If you must travel early this morning, be prepared for rapid changes in visibility. Increase your following distance and allow a little extra time to reach your destination.
BUTLER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 11:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal Strong Coastal Wind Event Continues An ongoing wake low event will keep winds gusting between 35 and 45 mph along coastal sections of Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties in Florida through early this evening. The winds should subside after 5 PM CDT. Please use caution if venturing outside through this afternoon and early evening. These type of winds will be capable of downing large tree limbs and a few weakened trees. Also, isolated power outages cannot be ruled out. Remain weather aware through the afternoon hours and look for further updates as warranted.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Comanche, Eastland, Erath, Hamilton, Jack, Lampasas, Mills by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Comanche; Eastland; Erath; Hamilton; Jack; Lampasas; Mills; Palo Pinto; Stephens; Young Fire Weather Watch Thursday afternoon along and west of US 281 .Very warm, dry and breezy conditions are expected Thursday afternoon, resulting in an increasing threat for wildfires. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON FOR VERY WARM TEMPERATURES...BREEZY SOUTH WINDS...VERY LOW HUMIDITY...AND ABUNDANT DRY FUEL ALONG AND WEST OF A LINE FROM JACKSBORO TO LAMPASAS * WINDS...South 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 13 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the upper 70s. * IMPACTS...Any fires that do develop will spread rapidly.
COMANCHE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Magic Valley, Raft River Region, Shoshone, Lava Beds by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 04:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Magic Valley; Raft River Region; Shoshone, Lava Beds; Southern Hills, Albion Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 PM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, and Holbrook. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 PM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around.
BLAINE COUNTY, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy