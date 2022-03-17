EXCLUSIVE: 2022 Alfa Romeo rookie Guanyu Zhou swapped Shanghai for SHEFFIELD a decade ago to pursue his Formula One dream... now he is ready to make history as China's first F1 driver - with rap music and 20-minute power naps his secret to success

Guanyu Zhou can still remember the conversation 10 years ago with his mum and dad in which they came to the decision to uproot their life from Shanghai to move to England.

The Zhou family found themselves willing to do whatever it would take to allow their son to forge a career in motor racing. With the UK's fiercely competitive competitions, it was settled. This would be a prime spot to get noticed.

While the racing - he teamed up with Strawberry Racing UK for three years after arriving in Sheffield before being scouted by the Ferrari Driver Academy in Maranello - came natural to Zhou, life in Yorkshire wasn't exactly proving a home away from home.

Alfa Romeo's 2022 rookie Guanyu Zhou spoke exclusively to Sportsmail on eve of new season

Having finished third in the 2021 F2 championship, Zhou is now looking to make his mark in F1

Zhou has been a keen motorsport fan since going to the 2005 Chinese Grand Prix (pictured)

'It was a huge moment, a huge change in lifestyle in the beginning,' he tells Sportsmail.

'It's quite different because Shanghai is a big city and Sheffield is obviously a lot smaller. Everything about the culture is totally different for people in the UK and the Chinese people, it's all different.

'In the first year the most difficult part was the language. But once the language was fixed I was actually quite well adapted to the way they live.'

Zhou, now 22, attended Birkdale School, one of the finest schools in Sheffield, and spent every waking moment focused on Formula One.

There was no-one who spoke like him or looked like him to have done it and show the path had been paved. But when the lights go out on Sunday night in Bahrain, Zhou will achieve his dream and make history for China in one swift acceleration.

'It's a very proud moment to finally have the Chinese flag flying in Formula 1,' he says.

'From my side I am trying to do better and make the people back home even more proud. Podiums and winning several races in F2 and now I'm in F1 so each step is very important for me.

The 22-year-old driver says his immediate priority is finding a way into qualifying two session

He knows when lights go out in Bahrain he will become China's first ever Formula One driver

'Now it's time for me to represent my country in the sport I dreamed of and it's something I'm honoured (to do).'

His early experience in single-seater driving came in 2015 with Prema Racing in Formula 4, before three seasons in F3, one with Motopark and two back with Prema.

Entering 2018 as an F2 driver, having swapped Ferrari's youth programme for Alpine, he knew a title, or at least title contention, was needed to really stake his claim to make it to the bright lights of an F1 grid.

Three seasons in F3 had allowed for doubts to creep in as to whether he would really be able to crack one of the 20 F1 seats on offer but now he's into the exclusive club and ready to see what he can do.

It will be midnight in Shanghai when the season opener gets underway but don't expect that to dampen the enthusiasm among his growing legion of fans back home.

There is an argument to say the timing could hardly be better for Zhou heading into a season full of intrigue with new cars and new regulations.

Audience figures in China soared by 40 per cent from the 2019 season to 2020 and that will only escalate further due to both Zhou's presence but also the fact that state-owned broadcast China Central Television (CCT) makes F1 races free-to-air.

Ma Qinghua a decade ago became the first Chinese driver to participate in an F1 session, having taken part in Friday practice at the 2012 Italian Grand Prix, but this week represents an even grander moment.

While Zhou won't entertain too much talk of being in the mould of someone as accomplished as tennis icon Li Na, what he is doing is giving an entire nation a chance to dream.

'Pressure is always there,' he explains.

'It's always like this when you're at the top of sport.

'If it wasn't there it wouldn't be the highest level so it's about finding a compromise and exploring the maximum I can do and flying through this year I'll have found an even better situation to try to settle myself and show my potential.'

In 2019 Zhou (left) thrived as a rookie in Formula 2 and success has followed him ever since

In difficult moments he channels the 'Mamba Mentality' Kobe Bryant used in his NBA career

Getting out of the opening round in qualifying is Alfa Romeo's first priority and then the blocks will build up from there.

Alfa, too, deserve credit for taking a punt on Zhou. For as accomplished as he showed himself in F2, the easy option would have been to retain Italian Antonio Giovinazzi.

They also seem to have a habit of F1 firsts.

Back in 1950 at the British Grand Prix, Giuseppe Farina, known in the paddock as 'Nino', won F1's first official race in Alfa's Tipo 158 car. Farina went on to become the sport's first ever world champion.

It is too early to say what will become of Zhou over this record 23-race campaign.

Nikita Mazepin, since sacked by Haas in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, crashed on Turn 3 of the opening race while Mick Schumacher, another rookie last year, finding it to be a long old season in a team propping up the field.

So, has he had any advice on avoiding the infamous rookie wall?

'The first year, and even the second year, in F1 is so different to how it was in F2, the way the car behaves,' Zhou says.

'It's the first year so I'm sure there will be mistakes but I want to keep them as low as possible and not make any twice. I think that can give me confidence in building up and trusting more and more driving the car so I can give it everything to qualify or in the race.'

A keen designer, he incorporated Bryant's purple and gold Lakers colours on his 2021 helmet as well as having an image of the Shanghai cityscape as a permanent reminder of his home

He will partner Valtteri Bottas for 2022 and while the Finn will have plenty of advice having spent the last few years with Lewis Hamilton, it has been Zhou's idol, a certain Fernando Alonso, that has been the played the most paternal role so far.

While leading the F2 Championship for UNI-Virtuosi Racing last season - he would go on to finish third - Zhou was handed his F1 golden ticket.

Alpine elected to make the ascending Chinese star their entrant at the Austrian Grand Prix last July, taking the place of Fernando Alonso for first Free Practice.

And make no mistake that this was, for a long time, a one-way fandom. Having navigated into F1 a photo appeared of Zhou, no older than six, at the Grand Prix in China rooting solely for Alonso.

'He's a huge inspiration, firstly,' Zhou said.

'He was the guy I was supporting when I was young and to spend two years with him in the same team was a great experience.

'He was giving me some tips and I think that is nice of him.

Zhou's steady ascent through the ranks saw some bumps as he spent three years in Formula 3

'For a two-time world champion like Fernando, he still helps the younger generation. I also remember in FP1 in Austria last year and I got huge support from him. He even went on the track walk with me which is quite impressive, showing me tricks. He helped me on my journey.'

But now they are rivals, have the texts dried up?!

'I'm not sure he'll show me much now! Now we have to be competitors. But to be racing against all these idols, the drivers you look up to when you are young, it's something special,' Zhou added.

Zhou is in good spirits having wound down testing in Bahrain.

He talks of listening to Chinese rap music pre-race to get him in the 'zone' and why he craves 20-minute power naps when time allows to be at his 'freshest'.

There's also his love for fashion away from the track, much like seven-time world champion Hamilton.

And then there is his adoration for the late Kobe Bryant; an individual that shaped who Zhou has turned out to be.

He says: 'His mentality is inspiring.

Chinese rap music helps keep him in the zone when he knows he needs to get focused for track

Alpine's Fernando Alonso (right) has been highlighted as a key mentor in F1 for Zhou

'Even though he was the greatest NBA player of all time, he still worked very hard, worked harder than the others and that kept him at the top.

'It’s easy to get to the top but it’s hard to stay on top and he’s someone who is inspiring to young athletes, particularly myself.'

But conversation soon ends up back on Yorkshire and whether he picked up any tell-tale signs. Most things, he nods, he is on board with, but the milk? Think again.

'The tea they drink is always with milk, the English Breakfast tea!' he laughs.

'When we drink tea we never have it with milk and so that's very different. We do have milk tea in China but for a normal tea we don't have milk - it's just a bit more fresh.'