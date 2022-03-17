ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

EXCLUSIVE: 2022 Alfa Romeo rookie Guanyu Zhou swapped Shanghai for SHEFFIELD a decade ago to pursue his Formula One dream... now he is ready to make history as China's first F1 driver - with rap music and 20-minute power naps his secret to success

By Nathan Salt For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Guanyu Zhou can still remember the conversation 10 years ago with his mum and dad in which they came to the decision to uproot their life from Shanghai to move to England.

The Zhou family found themselves willing to do whatever it would take to allow their son to forge a career in motor racing. With the UK's fiercely competitive competitions, it was settled. This would be a prime spot to get noticed.

While the racing - he teamed up with Strawberry Racing UK for three years after arriving in Sheffield before being scouted by the Ferrari Driver Academy in Maranello - came natural to Zhou, life in Yorkshire wasn't exactly proving a home away from home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zfj7Q_0ehzebNo00
Alfa Romeo's 2022 rookie Guanyu Zhou spoke exclusively to Sportsmail on eve of new season
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s6x01_0ehzebNo00
Having finished third in the 2021 F2 championship, Zhou is now looking to make his mark in F1
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3STN1A_0ehzebNo00
Zhou has been a keen motorsport fan since going to the 2005 Chinese Grand Prix (pictured)

'It was a huge moment, a huge change in lifestyle in the beginning,' he tells Sportsmail.

'It's quite different because Shanghai is a big city and Sheffield is obviously a lot smaller. Everything about the culture is totally different for people in the UK and the Chinese people, it's all different.

'In the first year the most difficult part was the language. But once the language was fixed I was actually quite well adapted to the way they live.'

Zhou, now 22, attended Birkdale School, one of the finest schools in Sheffield, and spent every waking moment focused on Formula One.

There was no-one who spoke like him or looked like him to have done it and show the path had been paved. But when the lights go out on Sunday night in Bahrain, Zhou will achieve his dream and make history for China in one swift acceleration.

'It's a very proud moment to finally have the Chinese flag flying in Formula 1,' he says.

'From my side I am trying to do better and make the people back home even more proud. Podiums and winning several races in F2 and now I'm in F1 so each step is very important for me.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gJ0Nn_0ehzebNo00
The 22-year-old driver says his immediate priority is finding a way into qualifying two session
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ULNe3_0ehzebNo00
He knows when lights go out in Bahrain he will become China's first ever Formula One driver

2022 DRIVER LINE-UPS

Alfa Romeo: Valtteri Bottas / Guanyu Zhou

AlphaTauri: Pierre Gasly / Yuki Tsunoda

Alpine: Fernando Alonso / Esteban Ocon

Aston Martin: Sebastian Vettel / Lance Stroll

Ferrari: Charles Leclerc / Carlos Sainz

Haas: Mick Schumacher / Kevin Magnussen

McLaren: Lando Norris / Daniel Ricciardo

Mercedes: Sir Lewis Hamilton / George Russell

Red Bull: Max Verstappen / Sergio Perez

Williams: Nicholas Latifi / Alex Albon

'Now it's time for me to represent my country in the sport I dreamed of and it's something I'm honoured (to do).'

His early experience in single-seater driving came in 2015 with Prema Racing in Formula 4, before three seasons in F3, one with Motopark and two back with Prema.

Entering 2018 as an F2 driver, having swapped Ferrari's youth programme for Alpine, he knew a title, or at least title contention, was needed to really stake his claim to make it to the bright lights of an F1 grid.

Three seasons in F3 had allowed for doubts to creep in as to whether he would really be able to crack one of the 20 F1 seats on offer but now he's into the exclusive club and ready to see what he can do.

It will be midnight in Shanghai when the season opener gets underway but don't expect that to dampen the enthusiasm among his growing legion of fans back home.

There is an argument to say the timing could hardly be better for Zhou heading into a season full of intrigue with new cars and new regulations.

Audience figures in China soared by 40 per cent from the 2019 season to 2020 and that will only escalate further due to both Zhou's presence but also the fact that state-owned broadcast China Central Television (CCT) makes F1 races free-to-air.

Ma Qinghua a decade ago became the first Chinese driver to participate in an F1 session, having taken part in Friday practice at the 2012 Italian Grand Prix, but this week represents an even grander moment.

While Zhou won't entertain too much talk of being in the mould of someone as accomplished as tennis icon Li Na, what he is doing is giving an entire nation a chance to dream.

'Pressure is always there,' he explains.

'It's always like this when you're at the top of sport.

'If it wasn't there it wouldn't be the highest level so it's about finding a compromise and exploring the maximum I can do and flying through this year I'll have found an even better situation to try to settle myself and show my potential.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28RjZG_0ehzebNo00
In 2019 Zhou (left) thrived as a rookie in Formula 2 and success has followed him ever since 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O8muI_0ehzebNo00
In difficult moments he channels the 'Mamba Mentality' Kobe Bryant used in his NBA career

Getting out of the opening round in qualifying is Alfa Romeo's first priority and then the blocks will build up from there.

Alfa, too, deserve credit for taking a punt on Zhou. For as accomplished as he showed himself in F2, the easy option would have been to retain Italian Antonio Giovinazzi.

They also seem to have a habit of F1 firsts.

Back in 1950 at the British Grand Prix, Giuseppe Farina, known in the paddock as 'Nino', won F1's first official race in Alfa's Tipo 158 car. Farina went on to become the sport's first ever world champion.

It is too early to say what will become of Zhou over this record 23-race campaign.

Nikita Mazepin, since sacked by Haas in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, crashed on Turn 3 of the opening race while Mick Schumacher, another rookie last year, finding it to be a long old season in a team propping up the field.

So, has he had any advice on avoiding the infamous rookie wall?

'The first year, and even the second year, in F1 is so different to how it was in F2, the way the car behaves,' Zhou says.

'It's the first year so I'm sure there will be mistakes but I want to keep them as low as possible and not make any twice. I think that can give me confidence in building up and trusting more and more driving the car so I can give it everything to qualify or in the race.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JRV7m_0ehzebNo00
A keen designer, he incorporated Bryant's purple and gold Lakers colours on his 2021 helmet as well as having an image of the Shanghai cityscape as a permanent reminder of his home

He will partner Valtteri Bottas for 2022 and while the Finn will have plenty of advice having spent the last few years with Lewis Hamilton, it has been Zhou's idol, a certain Fernando Alonso, that has been the played the most paternal role so far.

While leading the F2 Championship for UNI-Virtuosi Racing last season - he would go on to finish third - Zhou was handed his F1 golden ticket.

Alpine elected to make the ascending Chinese star their entrant at the Austrian Grand Prix last July, taking the place of Fernando Alonso for first Free Practice.

And make no mistake that this was, for a long time, a one-way fandom. Having navigated into F1 a photo appeared of Zhou, no older than six, at the Grand Prix in China rooting solely for Alonso.

'He's a huge inspiration, firstly,' Zhou said.

'He was the guy I was supporting when I was young and to spend two years with him in the same team was a great experience.

'He was giving me some tips and I think that is nice of him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FTfWo_0ehzebNo00
Zhou's steady ascent through the ranks saw some bumps as he spent three years in Formula 3

'For a two-time world champion like Fernando, he still helps the younger generation. I also remember in FP1 in Austria last year and I got huge support from him. He even went on the track walk with me which is quite impressive, showing me tricks. He helped me on my journey.'

But now they are rivals, have the texts dried up?!

'I'm not sure he'll show me much now! Now we have to be competitors. But to be racing against all these idols, the drivers you look up to when you are young, it's something special,' Zhou added.

Zhou is in good spirits having wound down testing in Bahrain.

He talks of listening to Chinese rap music pre-race to get him in the 'zone' and why he craves 20-minute power naps when time allows to be at his 'freshest'.

There's also his love for fashion away from the track, much like seven-time world champion Hamilton.

And then there is his adoration for the late Kobe Bryant; an individual that shaped who Zhou has turned out to be.

He says: 'His mentality is inspiring.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L3lBA_0ehzebNo00
Chinese rap music helps keep him in the zone when he knows he needs to get focused for track
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TTaCL_0ehzebNo00
Alpine's Fernando Alonso (right) has been highlighted as a key mentor in F1 for Zhou

'Even though he was the greatest NBA player of all time, he still worked very hard, worked harder than the others and that kept him at the top.

'It’s easy to get to the top but it’s hard to stay on top and he’s someone who is inspiring to young athletes, particularly myself.'

But conversation soon ends up back on Yorkshire and whether he picked up any tell-tale signs. Most things, he nods, he is on board with, but the milk? Think again.

'The tea they drink is always with milk, the English Breakfast tea!' he laughs.

'When we drink tea we never have it with milk and so that's very different. We do have milk tea in China but for a normal tea we don't have milk - it's just a bit more fresh.'

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

F1 schedule: How to Watch the Bahrain Grand Prix

Welcome to Round 1 of the 2022 Formula 1 season. After the controversial end to last year, fans are eager to see the next chapter in the Lewis Hamilton vs. Max Verstappen and Mercedes vs. Red Bull battles. But a lot has changed since the cars were last on the track in Abu Dhabi. The cars have been completely redesigned, new rules and tires are being introduced, there is a new race director structure, and numerous changes to the driver lineup. With each team arriving in Bahrain with unique designs that have yet to be tested in race conditions, there are a lot of questions heading into the weekend.
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

Lewis Hamilton agrees to donate £42,000 for failing to attend the FIA's prize-giving gala in Paris last December after he missed out on the World Championship to Max Verstappen in the controversial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

It was confirmed by the FIA on Friday night that Lewis Hamilton has agreed to donate £42,000 (€50,000) for his failure to attend the governing body's prize-giving gala in Paris last December. Both Hamilton and Mercedes boss Toto Wolff skipped the ceremony in Paris five days after the...
MOTORSPORTS
Grand Tour Nation

F1 Bahrain: Lewis Hamilton And Mercedes Struggle As Max Verstappen Dominates Practice

The first day of practicing at the Bahrain Grand Prix is now over, but what an exciting day for F1 is has been. Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton has been struggling all Friday, but Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and the Ferrari team have been dominating the time sheets. Charles Leclerc hits us with the first fastest […] The post F1 Bahrain: Lewis Hamilton And Mercedes Struggle As Max Verstappen Dominates Practice appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mick Schumacher
Person
Pierre Gasly
Person
Lewis Hamilton
Person
Fernando Alonso
Person
Valtteri Bottas
Person
Guanyu Zhou
The Independent

Charles Leclerc beats Max Verstappen to Bahrain GP pole position

Charles Leclerc took pole position for the opening round of the Formula One season after edging out world champion Max Verstappen - with Lewis Hamilton only fifth.Ferrari’s Leclerc beat Verstappen by 0.123 seconds in qualifying for Sunday’s Bahrain Grand Prix, with Carlos Sainz third in the other scarlet car.Sergio Perez took fourth with Hamilton next up, 0.680 sec back. Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate George Russell finished only ninth, a further second adrift.Hamilton arrived for the curtain raiser fearing his Mercedes machine would not be a contender for victory.And the seven-time world champion’s concerns became reality under the thousands of bulbs...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton writes off Bahrain Grand Prix chances after disappointing practice

Lewis Hamilton said he will not be able to win Sunday’s Bahrain Grand Prix after he finished a distant ninth in practice.Hamilton arrived for the opening round of the Formula One season fearing his Mercedes machine would not be a contender for victory.And, while times in practice are treated with caution as teams trial different tyres, fuel loads and engine settings, Hamilton’s concerns became reality.The Briton, seventh in the first action of the day, then finished an eye-watering 1.2 seconds behind Red Bull’s Max Verstappen – the man who denied him a record eighth title at last season’s contentious...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sheffield#Shanghai#Driver Academy#Maranello#Chinese#Birkdale School
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton off the pace as F1 season gets underway in Bahrain

Lewis Hamilton was only seventh in first practice for Sunday’s Bahrain Grand Prix as Pierre Gasly finished fastest.Hamilton arrived for the opening round of the Formula One season fearing his Mercedes machine will not be a contender for victory.And, while the second session later on Friday will be more representative of the conditions for Saturday’s qualifying and the race – both of which take place at dusk – Hamilton might be alarmed by his apparent lack of pace.Hamilton finished 0.750 seconds adrift of AlphaTauri’s Gasly, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz second and third respectively.Hamilton’s Mercedes team-mate George...
MOTORSPORTS
Autoweek.com

Sebastian Vettel to Miss F1 Bahrain Grand Prix

Formula 1 hasn’t even had its first race of the new year and already there has been a second driver change. After Kevin Magnussen replaced the ousted Nikita Mazepin at Haas, Nico Hulkenberg is back in a Formula 1 race seat, at the expense of Sebastian Vettel. That’s because the four-time World Champion returned a positive COVID-19 test in Bahrain on Thursday, ruling him out of the entire race weekend.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

F1 news LIVE: Build-up to Bahrain Grand Prix practice as Max Verstappen says F1 ‘does not need to heal’

The Formula 1 2022 season is here, it’s practice day ahead of this weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix to open up the year’s racing. Max Verstappen is the defending champion after a thrilling finale to the 2021 F1 season with Lewis Hamilton gunning to dethrone the Dutch-Belgian driver and break the record to land his eighth world title. The controversy of Abu Dhabi simmers as we approach the first race of the year, while the new rules and regulations add a wildcard, with Ferrari and McLaren ready to compete with favourites Mercedes and Red Bull. All the talking has been...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Music
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Ferrari
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton wasn’t expecting an apology from FIA over Abu Dhabi incident

Lewis Hamilton said he never expected an apology from the FIA after Formula One’s governing body finally published its report into last season’s controversial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.On the eve of the new season, the FIA said its former race director, Michael Masi “acted in good faith and to the best of his knowledge” after he fudged the rules following a late safety car to allow Max Verstappen the shot to beat Hamilton to the title.The governing body described Masi’s move as a “human error” before concluding that the results of the race can no longer be changed, effectively reaffirming...
MOTORSPORTS
ClutchPoints

1 Thing To Watch From Every Title Contending Formula 1 Team This Season

With lights out from the Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain mere hours away, and a massive aerodynamic regulation change, there may be a huge shakeup at the top of the order for the first time since the last engine regulation change in 2014 that ushered in an era of Mercedes dominance almost unparalleled in any other era of Formula 1 history. In this specific post, we’re going to do Formula 1 team previews for each title contending team.
MOTORSPORTS
Grand Tour Nation

F1: Martin Brundle Expects Mercedes To Take Legal Action Over Abu Dhabi Hamilton Controversy

It’s qualifying day at the Bahrain Grand Prix, but as F1 drivers get ready to set the fastest lap they can, Martin Brundle has given his opinion on potential “legal ramifications” from the FIA’s report on the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix of 2021. The fight between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen came to an end […] The post F1: Martin Brundle Expects Mercedes To Take Legal Action Over Abu Dhabi Hamilton Controversy appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

Sergio Perez calls for F1 to allow drivers to race even when positive for Covid-19... and insists he wants to BEAT Max Verstappen to the world title

Sergio Perez believes Formula One drivers should be able to race with Covid-19. Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel has been ruled out of the sport's season opener here in Bahrain on Sunday after testing positive for the virus. The Aston Martin driver will be replaced by his German compatriot Nico...
PUBLIC HEALTH
racer.com

Leclerc says Red Bull the favorite in Bahrain, but Ferrari can win

Charles Leclerc believes Red Bull is the favorite heading into the 2022 Formula 1 season but is hopeful a clean weekend could enable Ferrari to fight for victory in the Bahrain Grand Prix. Ferrari impressed throughout pre-season testing with a car that was consistently quick in all conditions, and had...
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

Chelsea are warned that Seb Coe is 'completely unsuitable' to be part of any takeover bid due to his company's relationship with imprisoned Russian oligarch Andrey Chernyakov

Seb Coe has been declared ‘completely unsuitable’ for a Chelsea takeover bid because of his media company’s relationship with an imprisoned Russian oligarch. Lord Coe and his firm CSM should have ‘run a mile’ from Andrey Chernyakov after the construction mogul lost a £150million case in the High Court, according to Chris Bryant MP.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

316K+
Followers
23K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy