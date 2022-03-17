ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The NSAID glafenine rescues class 2 CFTR mutants via cyclooxygenase 2 inhibition of the arachidonic acid pathway

By Graeme W. Carlile
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost cases of cystic fibrosis (CF) are caused by class 2 mutations in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane regulator (CFTR). These proteins preserve some channel function but are retained in the endoplasmic reticulum (ER). Partial rescue of the most common CFTR class 2 mutant, F508del-CFTR, has been achieved through the development of...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Clock-modified mesenchymal stromal cells therapy rescues molecular circadian oscillation and age-related bone loss via miR142-3p/Bmal1/YAP signaling axis

Age-related bone loss and disease strongly affect the quality of life of the elderly population. Cellular circadian rhythms have been reported to regulate bone aging, and micro RNAs (miRNAs) play crucial posttranscriptional regulatory roles in the peripheral clock network. Proliferation capability, osteogenic lineage commitment, senescence-associated secreted phenotype (SASP) and circadian oscillation of clock genes under osteogenic condition were assessed in bone marrow mesenchymal stromal cells (BMSCs) from young adult and aged adult mice. miRNAs targeting the core clock gene brain and muscle arntl-like protein 1 (Bmal1) were screened and verified in young and old BMSCs with RT-qPCR and Western Blot analysis. ChIP-seq and RNA-seq datasets were mined to define the downstream mechanism and gain- and loss-of-function genetic experiments were performed to confirm the hypothesis. To compare the therapeutic effect of these clock-engineered BMSCs, SASP and osteogenic capability of Bmal1-overexpressing and miR-142-3p-inhibited BMSCs were investigated in vitro and transplanted into bone defects and femur cavities of aged mice. Aged BMSCs displayed an abolished circadian rhythm, impaired self-renewal capability and decreased osteoblast differentiation. miR-142-3p was elevated with aging, which downregulated Bmal1 and diminished the osteogenic potential of BMSCs. In addition, Bmal1 inhibited YAP expression to promote BMSCs osteogenesis, which was independent from the activation of Hippo signaling pathway. Overexpression of Bmal1 or inhibition of miR-142-3p rescued the molecular temporal rhythm and osteoblast differentiation ex vivo. Cell-based circadian therapy showed improved bone formation and higher turnover levels in vivo. This study demonstrates that transcriptional and post-transcriptional level clock-modified BMSCs rescued circadian oscillation and age-related bone loss via miR-142-3p/Bmal1/YAP signaling axis. These data provide promising clinical prospects of circadian-mediated stromal cell-based therapy and bone tissue regeneration.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

PSMC2 promotes the progression of gastric cancer via induction of RPS15A/mTOR pathway

As one of the most common malignant tumors, it is particularly important to further understand the development mechanism of gastric cancer and to find more effective therapeutic target genes. The results of immunohistochemical staining showed that PSMC2 was upregulated in gastric cancer. Cell function experiments indicated that PSMC2 knockdown inhibited the proliferation, clone formation and migration of gastric cancer cells, and induced apoptosis. In vivo experiments further showed that PSMC2 knockdown suppressed tumor growth. RPS15A and mTOR pathway were identified the downstream gene and pathway of PSMC2 by GeneChip and IPA. PSMC2 knockdown inhibited RPS15A expression and mTOR pathway, which was neutralized by RPS15A overexpression. Overexpression of RPS15A promoted the proliferation and migration of gastric cancer cells, which alleviated the inhibitory effect caused by PSMC2 knockdown to a certain extent. The mTOR pathway inhibitor Torin1 partially restored the promoting role of RPS15A overexpression on the gastric cancer cell proliferation. Furthermore, bioinformatics analysis and dual-luciferase reporter assays showed that PSMC2 and RPS15A competitively bound to hsa-let-7c-3p. Inhibition of hsa-let-7c-3p promoted the migration of MGC-803 cells and reduced the apoptosis level, while simultaneous inhibition PSMC2 and hsa-let-7c-3p restored the migration and apoptosis levels of gastric cancer cells. In conclusion, PSMC2 and RPS15A were highly expressed in gastric cancer. PSMC2 enhanced RPS15A levels by targeting hsa-let-7c-3p, and then activated mTOR pathway, thereby promoting the progression of gastric cancer.
CANCER
Nature.com

Aberrant protein networks in Alzheimer disease

Use of a proteomics approach has demonstrated that changes in protein expression association with Alzheimer disease are not always reflected in changes in RNA levels, highlighting the importance of directly studying proteomic changes to a full understanding of Alzheimer disease pathogenesis. Van Cauwenberghe, C., Van Broeckhoven, C. & Sleegers, K....
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A tradeoff between physical encounters and consumption determines an optimal droplet size for microbial degradation of dispersed oil

Immiscible hydrocarbons occur in the ocean water column as droplets of varying diameters. Although microbial oil degradation is a central process in the remediation of hydrocarbon pollution in marine environments, the relationship between droplet size distribution and oil degradation rates by bacteria remains unclear, with a conflicting history of laboratory studies. Despite this knowledge gap, the use of chemical dispersants in oil spill response and mitigation is based on the rationale that increasing the surface-area-to-volume ratio of droplets will enhance net bacterial biodegradation rates. We demonstrate that this intuitive argument does not apply to most natural marine environments, where the abundance of oil droplets is much lower than in laboratory experiments and droplet-bacteria encounters are the limiting factor. We present a mechanistic encounter-consumption model to predict the characteristic time for oil degradation by marine bacteria as a function of the initial oil concentration, the distribution of droplet sizes, and the initial abundance of oil-degrading bacteria. We find that the tradeoff between the encounter time and the consumption time leads to an optimal droplet size larger than the average size generated by the application of dispersants. Reducing droplet size below this optimum can increase the persistence of oil droplets in the environment from weeks to years. The new perspective granted by this biophysical model of biodegradation that explicitly accounts for oil"“microbe encounters changes our understanding of biodegradation particularly in the deep ocean, where droplets are often small and oil concentrations low, and explains degradation rate discrepancies between laboratory and field studies.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Environment and body-brain interplay affect inhibition and decision-making

The fine-tuned interplay of brain and body underlies human ability to cope with changes in the internal and external milieus. Previous research showed that cardiac interoceptive changes (e.g., cardiac phase) affect cognitive functions, notably inhibition that is a key element for adaptive behaviour. Here we investigated the influence on cognition of vestibular signal, which provides the brain with sensory information about body position and movement. We used a centrifuge-based design to disrupt vestibular signal in healthy human volunteers while their inhibition and decision-making functions were assessed with the stop-signal paradigm. Participants performed the standard and a novel, sensorial version of the stop-signal task to determine whether disrupted vestibular signal influences cognition as a function of its relevance to the context. First, we showed that disrupted vestibular signal was associated with a larger variability of longest inhibition latencies, meaning that participants were even slower to inhibit in the trials where they had the most difficulty inhibiting. Second, we revealed that processing of bodily information, as required in the sensorial stop-signal task, also led to a larger variability of longest inhibition latencies, which was all the more important when vestibular signal was disrupted. Lastly, we found that such a degraded response inhibition performance was due in part to the acceleration of decision-making process, meaning that participants made a decision more quickly even when strength of sensory evidence was reduced. Taken together, these novel findings provide direct evidence that vestibular signal affects the cognitive functions of inhibition and decision-making.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Discovery of a genetic module essential for assigning left"“right asymmetry in humans and ancestral vertebrates

In the version of this article initially published, CIROP was defined as ciliated left"“right organizer metallopeptide instead of ciliated left"“right organizer metallopeptidase. The error has been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article. Yan Ling Chong. Present address: Department of Pathology, National University Hospital, Singapore,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

SGSM2 inhibits thyroid cancer progression by activating RAP1 and enhancing competitive RAS inhibition

Thyroid cancer (TC) is one of the most common malignancies involving the head and neck, and its incidences are increasing every year. Small G protein signaling modulators 2 (SGSM2) belongs to a newly identified protein group that contributes to numerous cancer progression. However, its role in TC remains unknown. The aim of this study was to explore the functions and underlying molecular mechanism of SGSM2 in the progression of thyroid tumorigenesis. Here, we demonstrated that SGSM2 expression was markedly decreased in TC, and that lower SGSM2 expression was potentially related to worse patient prognosis. Meanwhile, the SGSM2 levels were not directly correlated with BRAF or RAS mutations in TC. Based on our functional analysis, ectopic SGSM2 expression strongly prevented cell proliferation, migration, invasion, and tumorigenic activity in TC cells that harbored wild type RAS. Mechanistically, we demonstrated that SGSM2 interacted with Small G protein Ras-associated protein 1(RAP1) and augmented its activity. Activated RAP1 then competitively suppressed RAS activation and thereby downregulated output of MAPK/ERK and PI3K/Akt networks, which are primary contributors of TC. In summary, the present study reports a tumor suppressive role of SGSM2 in TC. Moreover, we revealed the underlying molecular mechanism, thus providing a potential therapeutic target for TCs that harbor wild type RAS.
CANCER
Nature.com

Retinal vein occlusion (RVO) guideline: executive summary

Retinal vein occlusion (RVO) is an obstruction of the retinal venous system by thrombus formation and may involve the central, hemi-central or branch retinal vein. The most common aetiological factor is compression by adjacent atherosclerotic retinal arteries. Other possible causes are external compression or disease of the vein wall e.g. vasculitis.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Google
Nature.com

Knowledge, attitudes and preferences regarding reproductive genetic carrier screening among reproductive-aged men and women in Flanders (Belgium)

European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. Through carrier screening couples at-risk of conceiving a child with an autosomal recessive or X-linked condition can be identified prior to conception. The aim of this study was to assess knowledge, attitudes and preferences regarding reproductive genetic carrier screening (RGCS) among reproductive-aged men and women in Flanders (Belgium). Women and men of reproductive age visiting their pharmacist were invited to answer a self-administered questionnaire. Prior to filling in the questionnaire, participants were asked to read an information leaflet explaining some key concepts about RGCS. Our sample included 387 individuals of reproductive age, of which 68.5% were female and 31.5% were male. Most of the participants were below 34 years old (72.9%), didn't have children (68.6%) and were currently in a relationship (69.1%). Offering RGCS to couples that want to have children was found acceptable by 86% of participants. However, fewer participants would consider RGCS for themselves in the future (61%). We observed a positive correlation between attitude score/knowledge score and the intention to have RGCS. Half of the participants (50.9%) preferred the disclosure of individual test results. Most of participants indicated that RGCS should be offered through the gynecologist (81.1%), followed by the GP (71.5%) and the Centre for Human Genetics (64.8%). About 68.9% of participants were willing to pay out-of-pocket for an RGCS test. We recommend that RGCS should ideally be implemented through a tailored implementation strategy whereby individual needs and preferences can be taken into account.
WORLD
Nature.com

Automated synthesis and characterization techniques for solar fuel production

Solar fuel production provides a sustainable route towards simultaneous energy harvesting and storage. However, this technology is hampered by the complexity and slow manual screening of the chemical design space to find suitable catalytic and light-harvesting materials. One solution is offered by automation, which has begun changing the landscape of material discovery and energy research.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

In vivo anti-tumor effect of PARP inhibition in IDH1/2 mutant MDS/AML resistant to targeted inhibitors of mutant IDH1/2

Treatment options for patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) are scarce. Recurring mutations, such as mutations in isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 and -2 (IDH1/2) are found in subsets of AML and MDS, are therapeutically targeted by mutant enzyme-specific small molecule inhibitors (IDHmi). IDH mutations induce diverse metabolic and epigenetic changes that drive malignant transformation. IDHmi alone are not curative and resistance commonly develops, underscoring the importance of alternate therapeutic options. We were first to report that IDH1/2 mutations induce a homologous recombination (HR) defect, which confers sensitivity to poly (ADP)-ribose polymerase inhibitors (PARPi). Here, we show that the PARPi olaparib is effective against primary patient-derived IDH1/2-mutant AML/ MDS xeno-grafts (PDXs). Olaparib efficiently reduced overall engraftment and leukemia-initiating cell frequency as evident in serial transplantation assays in IDH1/2-mutant but not -wildtype AML/MDS PDXs. Importantly, we show that olaparib is effective in both IDHmi-naÃ¯ve and -resistant AML PDXs, critical given the high relapse and refractoriness rates to IDHmi. Our pre-clinical studies provide a strong rationale for the translation of PARP inhibition to patients with IDH1/2-mutant AML/ MDS, providing an additional line of therapy for patients who do not respond to or relapse after targeted mutant IDH inhibition.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Author Correction: Integrated genomics point to immune vulnerabilities in pleural mesothelioma

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-98414-w, published online 27 September 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error. In the Results section, under subheading 'High level of VISTA is frequent in epithelioid mesothelioma and its expression level correlates with Hedgehog and immune pathway components',. "Ki67 correlated with copy number...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Inhibition allocates spikes during hippocampal ripples

Sets of spikes emitted sequentially across neurons constitute fundamental pulse packets in neural information processing, including offline memory replay during hippocampal sharp-wave ripples (SWRs). The relative timing of neuronal spikes is fine-tuned in each spike sequence but can vary between different sequences. However, the microcircuitry mechanism that enables such flexible spike sequencing remains unexplored. We recorded the membrane potentials of multiple hippocampal CA1 pyramidal cells in mice and found that the neurons were transiently hyperpolarized prior to SWRs. The pre-SWR hyperpolarizations were spatiotemporally heterogeneous, and larger hyperpolarizations were associated with later spikes during SWRs. Intracellular blockade of Clâˆ’-mediated inhibition reduced pre-SWR hyperpolarizations and advanced spike times. Single-unit recordings also revealed that the pre-SWR firing rates of inhibitory interneurons predicted the SWR-relevant spike times of pyramidal cells. Thus, pre-SWR inhibitory activity determines the sequential spike times of pyramidal cells and diversifies the repertoire of sequence patterns.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction to: Plectin ensures intestinal epithelial integrity and protects colon against colitis

The original version of this article unfortunately contained a mistake in the affiliations. The affiliation of co-author Petra Buresova with Charles University was inadvertently omitted. The corrected author affiliation should be split as follows:. Laboratory of Integrative Biology, Institute of Molecular Genetics of the Czech Academy of Sciences, Prague, Czech...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

HDAC11 promotes both NLRP3/caspase-1/GSDMD and caspase-3/GSDME pathways causing pyroptosis via ERG in vascular endothelial cells

Histone deacetylase 11 (HDAC11), a sole member of the class IV HDAC subfamily, participates in various cardiovascular diseases. Recent evidence showed that pyroptosis was a form of inflammatory programmed cell death and is critical for atherosclerosis (AS). However, little is known about the effect of HDAC11 on endothelial cell pyroptosis in AS. Thus, this study aims to investigate the role of HDAC11 in vascular endothelial cell pyroptosis and its molecular mechanism. Firstly, we found that HDAC11 expression was up-regulated and pyroptosis occurred in the aorta of ApoEâˆ’/âˆ’ mice fed with a high-fat diet (HFD) for 8 or 12 weeks. Then, in vitro study found the treatment of human umbilical vein endothelial cells (HUVECs) with tumor necrosis factor-Î± (TNF-Î±) resulted in pyroptosis, as evidenced by activation of caspase-1 and caspase-3 activation, cleavage of downstream gasdermin D (GSDMD) and gasdermin E (GSDME/DFNA5), the release of pro-inflammatory cytokines interleukin (IL)-1Î², IL-6 and IL-18, as well as elevation of LDH activity and increase of propidium iodide (PI)-positive cells. Besides, TNF-Î± increased HDAC11 expression and induced pyroptosis via TNFR1 in HUVECs. HDAC11 knockdown mitigated pyroptosis by suppressing both NLRP3/caspase-1/GSDMD and caspase-3/GSDME pathways in TNF-Î±-induced HUVECs. Moreover, GSDME knockdown by siRNA significantly decreased pyroptosis and inflammatory response, while treatment with disulfiram or necrosulfonamide (NSA) further augmented the inhibitory effects of GSDME siRNA on pyroptosis and inflammatory response. Further studies found HDAC11 formed a complex with ERG and decreased the acetylation levels of ERG. More importantly, ERG knockdown augmented vascular endothelial cell pyroptosis in TNF-Î±-induced HUVECs. Taken together, our study suggests that HDAC11 might promote both NLRP3/caspase-1/GSDMD and caspase-3/GSDME pathways leading to pyroptosis via regulation of ERG acetylation in HUVECs. Modulation of HDAC11 may serve as a potential target for therapeutic strategies of AS.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Iron deficiency anaemia associated with increased placenta praevia and placental abruption: a retrospective case-control study

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. A few studies reported association between placenta praevia (PP) and placental abruption (PA) with maternal iron deficiency anaemia (IDA), which is not an established risk factor for these conditions. This retrospective case-control study was performed to determine the relationship between IDA with PP and PA.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Inhibition of Staphylococcus aureus and biofilm formation by the anthelminthic drug, triclabendazole

Triclabendazole (TBD) has been widely used in the treatment of helminthic infection. The anti-biofilm activity and antibacterial mechanism of TBD against Staphylococcus aureus were not known. Here, the anti-biofilm activity of TBD against clinical S. aureus isolates from China was systematically evaluated. Under TBD pressure, TBD-induced tolerant S. aureus with elevated TBD minimum inhibitory concentration (MIC) was selected in vitro and the genetic mutations between the parental isolates and TBD-induced tolerant derivatives were determined by whole-genome sequencing. TBD could significantly inhibit biofilm formation at sub-inhibitory concentration and disperse mature biofilm of clinical S. aureus isolates. In addition, TBD displayed bactericidal activity against the bacterial cells embedded in the biofilm and showed anti-persisters activity. Proteomic analysis showed that KEGG pathways of ABC transporters and beta-lactam resistance were significantly changed after TBD exposure. Moreover, SAUSA300_RS08395 (molecular chaperone DnaK), SAUSA300_RS11200 (sensor histidine kinase KdpD), SAUSA300_RS06325 (DNA translocase FtsK) were identified as candidate targets of TBD in S. aureus. Overexpression experiments further demonstrated that the elevated transcriptional level of DnaK resulted in S. aureus growth delay after exposure to a sub-MIC concentration of 1/2Ã— MIC TBD. In conclusion, TBD exhibits antibacterial and anti-biofilm activity against S. aureus possibly by targeting the DnaK chaperone system.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Autistic-like behavior and cerebellar dysfunction in Bmal1 mutant mice ameliorated by mTORC1 inhibition

Although circadian and sleep disorders are frequently associated with autism spectrum disorders (ASD), it remains elusive whether clock gene disruption can lead to autistic-like phenotypes in animals. The essential clock gene Bmal1 has been associated with human sociability and its missense mutations are identified in ASD. Here we report that global Bmal1 deletion led to significant social impairments, excessive stereotyped and repetitive behaviors, as well as motor learning disabilities in mice, all of which resemble core behavioral deficits in ASD. Furthermore, aberrant cell density and immature morphology of dendritic spines were identified in the cerebellar Purkinje cells (PCs) of Bmal1 knockout (KO) mice. Electrophysiological recordings uncovered enhanced excitatory and inhibitory synaptic transmission and reduced firing rates in the PCs of Bmal1 KO mice. Differential expression of ASD- and ataxia-associated genes (Ntng2, Mfrp, Nr4a2, Thbs1, Atxn1, and Atxn3) and dysregulated pathways of translational control, including hyperactivated mammalian target of rapamycin complex 1 (mTORC1) signaling, were identified in the cerebellum of Bmal1 KO mice. Interestingly, the antidiabetic drug metformin reversed mTORC1 hyperactivation and alleviated major behavioral and PC deficits in Bmal1 KO mice. Importantly, conditional Bmal1 deletion only in cerebellar PCs was sufficient to recapitulate autistic-like behavioral and cellular changes akin to those identified in Bmal1 KO mice. Together, these results unveil a previously unidentified role for Bmal1 disruption in cerebellar dysfunction and autistic-like behaviors. Our findings provide experimental evidence supporting a putative role for dysregulation of circadian clock gene expression in the pathogenesis of ASD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Hindi translation and reliability testing of the international spinal cord injury quality of life basic data set version 1.0

Methodological study design: translation and test-retest reliability testing. To translate International Spinal Cord Injury Quality of Life Basic Data Set (ISCIQoLBDS) Version 1.0 into Hindi language and conduct reliability testing of Hindi ISCIQoLBDS (hISCIQoLBDS). Setting. The study was conducted at Indian Spinal Injuries Centre, New Delhi, India. Methods. The study...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Vital signs in pediatric oncology patients assessed by continuous recording with a wearable device, NCT04134429

Pediatric patients with cancer are at high risk for severe infections. Changes in vital signs, triggered by infections, may be detected earlier by continuous recording with a wearable device than with discrete measurements. This prospective, observational single-center feasibility study consecutively recruited pediatric patients undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. The WD EverionÂ® was used for 14 days in each of the 20 patients on study to continuously record vital signs. Nine different vital signs and health indicators derived from them, plus six quality scores. This resulted in 274 study days (6576"‰hours) with 85'854 measuring points, which are a total of 772'686 measurements of vital signs and health indicators, plus 515'124 quality scores. Additionally, non-WD data like side effects, acceptability of the WD and effort for investigators were collected. In this manuscript, we present the methods of acquisition and explanations to the complete data set, which have been made publically available on open access and which can be used to study feasibility of continuous multi-parameter recording of vital signs by a WD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

