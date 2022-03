Halo Infinite Season 1 event Tactical Ops is live on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC with a special freebie for all players. Between now and March 22, the new Tactical Slayer event will be live, which means, according to 343 Industries, "speed" and "precision" are going to be key to victory. During this time, not only will players experience "classic" Tactical Slayer gameplay, which is to say, no radar, no shields, and no grenades, but there will be a few variants thrown into the mix as well. More specifically, the following variants: Tactical Slayer, Tactical Slayer Commandos, Tactical Slayer Sidekicks, Tactical Slayer Stalker Rifles, and Tactical Slayer Manglers.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO