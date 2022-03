Looking to get the Bloody Finger in Elden Ring? Here's a walkthrough guide for Varré's quest. White-Mask Varré is one of the first NPCs you have the chance to meet in Elden Ring. As you emerge from the Stranded Graveyard and take your first steps out into the Lands Between, Varré will be waiting just beyond the first Site of Grace. Of course, like most NPCs, you don't have to talk to him, making his entire questline easy to miss.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 HOURS AGO