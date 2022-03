WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- It was five o’clock on a Saturday afternoon at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, and the Mets have the field for their game against the Nationals at a few minutes after six. But already the ballpark is coming to life all around Pete Alonso as he stands next to the batting cage, people filing into the place and finding their seats, some already in lines at the concession stands. And there were all the sweet sounds of baseball around Alonso, on the last day before the first official first day of spring.

