Li steps in for Rachmaninoff performance, March 19

By Corey Morris
 2 days ago

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A renowned pianist is stepping into the spotlight this weekend at Erie Philharmonic.

George Li will make his Erie Philharmonic debut with Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 3 during a performance at 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 19, at Warner Theatre (811 State St. in Erie). Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Since winning the Silver Medal at the 2015 International Tchaikovsky Competition and being named the recipient of the 2016 Avery Fisher Career Grant, Li has established an international reputation, performing regularly with leading orchestras and conductors, a news release stated.

Li is standing in for Olga Kern who stepped down due to illness.

Be a Tourist: Events around town Feb. 18-20

“We are honored to welcome someone of George’s stature to Erie, especially when it comes to performing a work as daunting as Rachmaninoff’s Third Piano Concerto,” Executive Director Steve Weiser said in the release. “If we’ve learned anything over the last few years, it’s that we have to be ready to adjust, pivot and adapt all hours of the day. This is how we ended up presenting a free season of music on TV during the pandemic, and how we’re able to still perform this amazing concerto this weekend.”

All of Kern’s originally scheduled events have been canceled, including the piano master class (March 17), and “Live from Studio Q” (March 18).

“I’m very sad that Olga had to cancel, and our whole Philharmonic family joins me in wishing her a speedy recovery as well as looking forward to introducing her to Erie audiences in the near future,” Music Director Daniel Meyer said. “I am, however, very excited that we could secure this incredibly talented artist (Li) to perform Rachmaninoff with us this weekend. Our audiences are in for an amazing treat.”

Erie Philharmonic releases 2022-23 season schedule

Rachmaninoff’s Third Piano Concerto is “considered one of the most challenging pieces ever written for piano and orchestra,” according to the news release. It was the inspiration for the film, “Shine.”

The orchestra also will perform “Along the Western Shore” by Elinor Remick Warren and “Prelude and Liebestod” from “Tristan and Isolde” by Richard Wagner.

Tickets cost between $23 and $56. Student tickets are $12.

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID test is required, and all attendees must wear a mask throughout the event.

