ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Muscle stem cell technology a prelude to new muscular dystrophy therapeutics

By University of Massachusetts Medical School
MedicalXpress
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScientists at UMass Chan Medical School have developed a technology to isolate human skeletal muscle stem cells, or progenitor cells, from induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs). Christened iMyoblasts in an eLife paper by corresponding investigator Charles P Emerson Jr., Ph.D., these patient-derived muscle stem cells enable researchers to pursue laboratory investigations...

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Novel treatment makes pancreatic cancer susceptible to immunotherapy, mouse study shows

A new study—in mice—from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis suggests that blocking a major inflammatory pathway that is activated in pancreatic cancer makes the tumors sensitive to chemotherapy and a type of immunotherapy that prompts the immune system's T cells to attack the cancer cells. The therapy more than doubled survival in a mouse model of pancreatic cancer.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Nature.com

Severe acute interstitial lung disease after BNT162b2 mRNA COVID-19 vaccination in a patient post HLA-haploidentical hematopoietic stem cell transplantation

Shimizu T, Watanabe S, Yoneda T, Kinoshita M, Terada N, Kobayashi T, et al. Interstitial pneumonitis after COVID-19 vaccination: A report of three cases. Allergol Int. 2021. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.alit.2021.10.003. Amiya S, Fujimoto J, Matsumoto K, Yamamoto M, Yamamoto Y, Yoneda M, et al. Case report: Acute exacerbation of interstitial pneumonia related...
SCIENCE
Futurity

Can a stem cell patch treat macular degeneration?

Researchers have shown that a stem cell-derived retinal patch survived two years post-implantation, and worked without triggering immune rejection. “What really makes us excited is that there is some strong evidence to show that the cells are still there two years after implantation and they’re still functional,” says study coauthor Mohamed Faynus, a graduate student researcher in the lab of stem cell biologist Dennis O. Clegg, and coauthor of the paper in Stem Cell Reports.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stem Cells#Muscular Dystrophy#Muscle Tissue#Umass Chan Medical School#Elife#Imyoblasts#Rna
Nature.com

Statins boost the macrophage eat-me signal to keep atherosclerosis at bay

Nature Cardiovascular Research (2022)Cite this article. Statins continue to make a difference and are here to stay. A new study provides further evidence that statins can function beyond inhibition of cholesterol synthesis by increasing the rate of macrophage efferocytosis, via a reduction in the 'don't eat me' signal CD47, thereby decreasing the atherosclerotic plaque burden.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

New study finds higher rates of newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes after infection with mild COVID-19

New research published in Diabetologia (the journal of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes [EASD]), suggests a possible association between mild COVID-19 cases and subsequently diagnosing type 2 diabetes. The analysis of health records from 1,171 general and internal medicine practices across Germany conducted by Professor Wolfgang Rathmann...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Losartan does not reduce lung injury in hospitalized COVID-19 patients

Administration of losartan to hospitalized patients with COVID-19 and acute lung injury is not efficacious for reducing lung injury, according to a study published online March 16 in JAMA Network Open. Michael A. Puskarich, M.D., from the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, and colleagues examined the efficacy of losartan for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
WebMD

Long COVID Patients May Develop Nerve Damage: Study

March 3, 2022 -- Some patients with long COVID may have long-lasting nerve damage that could lead to fatigue, sensory changes, and pain in the hands and feet, according to a new study published in the journal Neurology: Neuroimmunology & Neuroinflammation. The nerve damage, which has been seen even among...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Potential cancer treatment found in high blood pressure medication

A Te Herenga Waka–Victoria University of Wellington Ph.D. graduate who was based at the Gillies McIndoe Research Institute (GMRI) has found a potential new source of help for colon cancer patients—medications used to treat hypertension, or high blood pressure. Dr. Matthew Munro, who graduated last year from the...
CANCER
Nature.com

Inflammation and immune dysfunction in Parkinson disease

Parkinson disease (PD) is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects peripheral organs as well as the central nervous system and involves a fundamental role of neuroinflammation in its pathophysiology. Neurohistological and neuroimaging studies support the presence of ongoing and end-stage neuroinflammatory processes in PD. Moreover, numerous studies of peripheral blood and cerebrospinal fluid from patients with PD suggest alterations in markers of inflammation and immune cell populations that could initiate or exacerbate neuroinflammation and perpetuate the neurodegenerative process. A number of disease genes and risk factors have been identified as modulators of immune function in PD and evidence is mounting for a role of viral or bacterial exposure, pesticides and alterations in gut microbiota in disease pathogenesis. This has led to the hypothesis that complex gene-by-environment interactions combine with an ageing immune system to create the 'perfect storm' that enables the development and progression of PD. We discuss the evidence for this hypothesis and opportunities to harness the emerging immunological knowledge from patients with PD to create better preclinical models with the long-term goal of enabling earlier identification of at-risk individuals to prevent, delay and more effectively treat the disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

ADHD looks different in adults: Four signs to watch for

Many people with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) may not receive a diagnosis until adulthood. Adult symptoms can look a little different to those of childhood. Knowing what to look for is important, so people can get support to help them better understand themselves and meet their full potential. People,...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Marijuana for medical use may result in rapid onset of cannabis use disorder

Obtaining a medical marijuana card (MMC) to use cannabis products to treat pain, anxiety, or depression symptoms led to the onset of cannabis use disorder (CUD) in a significant minority of individuals while failing to improve their symptoms, according to a study by Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) researchers and published in JAMA Network Open. Researchers found that individuals at greatest risk of developing the addictive symptoms of CUD were those seeking relief from anxiety and depression, suggesting the need for stronger safeguards over the dispensing, use, and professional follow-up of people who legally obtain cannabis through MMCs.
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicalXpress

Study identifies drug-resistant tuberculosis strains spreading in Moldova

Public health experts are getting a better picture of drug-resistant tuberculosis in Moldova, thanks to the efforts of a coalition of researchers from across the world led by scientists at the Yale School of Public Health. In a recent study published in PLOS Medicine, the team of scientists used new...
WORLD
MedicalXpress

New study finds aerosolized hydrogen peroxide can significantly reduce C. difficile infections in hospital settings

New data published today suggest that adding aerosolized hydrogen peroxide (aHP) to hospital infection prevention protocols can effectively reduce Clostridioides difficile infections (CDI), one of the most common healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), among patients in large, acute-care facilities. The findings, which offer the first, long-term evaluation of an aHP disinfection system for reducing CDI in a clinical setting, appear in the American Journal of Infection Control (AJIC), the journal of the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC).
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Alzheimer’s Disease: Protective Immune Cells Active Decades Before Symptom Onset

Boosting the brain’s defenses could help combat the disease. In individuals with a genetic predisposition to Alzheimer’s disease, the immune cells of the brain – the “microglia” – start exerting a protective effect up to two decades before the first symptoms appear. A team from Deutsches Zentrum für Neurodegenerative Erkrankungen (DZNE) and Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität (LMU) München draws this conclusion based on a study of more than 200 volunteers, which they report in the journal The Lancet Neurology. In light of their study data, the scientists consider modulating the activity of microglia to be a promising therapeutic approach. To this end, they aim to develop drugs that target a cellular receptor called TREM2.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Neuroimmune axis of cardiovascular control: mechanisms and therapeutic implications

Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) make a substantial contribution to the global burden of disease. Prevention strategies have succeeded in reducing the effect of acute CVD events and deaths, but the long-term consequences of cardiovascular risk factors still represent the major cause of disability and chronic illness, suggesting that some pathophysiological mechanisms might not be adequately targeted by current therapies. Many of the underlying causes of CVD have now been recognized to have immune and inflammatory components. However, inflammation and immune activation were mostly regarded as a consequence of target-organ damage. Only more recent findings have indicated that immune dysregulation can be pathogenic for CVD, identifying a need for novel immunomodulatory therapeutic strategies. The nervous system, through an array of afferent and efferent arms of the autonomic nervous system, profoundly affects cardiovascular function. Interestingly, the autonomic nervous system also innervates immune organs, and neuroimmune interactions that are biologically relevant to CVD have been discovered, providing the foundation to target neural reflexes as an immunomodulatory therapeutic strategy. This Review summarizes how the neural regulation of immunity and inflammation participates in the onset and progression of CVD and explores promising opportunities for future therapeutic strategies.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
marthastewart.com

New Research Says Sleeping with Even a Little Bit of Light May Increase Your Risk of Heart Disease and Diabetes

If you enjoy waking up to sunlight streaming through your curtains or find comfort in being able to see the glow of the stars and moon outside while you fall asleep, you may want to reconsider your sleep setup. A new study conducted by researchers from Northwestern University and published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found that even a small amount of light exposure while you sleep increases the risk of heart disease and diabetes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy