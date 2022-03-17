Discovery of a gene whose overexpression prevents development of Parkinson's in fruit flies and mice
Parkinson's disease is a neurodegenerative disorder characterized by the destruction of a specific population of neurons: the dopaminergic neurons. The degeneration of these neurons prevents the transmission of signals controlling specific muscle movements and leads to tremors, involuntary muscle contractions or balance problems characteristic of this pathology. A team from the...medicalxpress.com
