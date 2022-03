Eovaldi allowed two runs on three hits while striking out three and walking none over three innings in Friday's spring training game against the Rays. Eovaldi was dominant over the first two innings before getting fatigued in the third. There's time left in camp for Evoladi to make three more starts before taking the ball Opening Day in Yankee Stadium on Apr. 7; however, manager Alex Cora said he was not locked in to giving his starters four spring starts. "We have to be careful. We'll see how he feels after this one and then we'll reassess what we have to do," Cora said. Whether the righty makes two or three more starts, Eovaldi should be around the five-inning mark by the regular season.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO