If you find yourself waiting longer for your package than normal, you are not the only one. This is happening globally because of a Chinese manufacturing lockdown. All around the globe Walmart and Amazon customers could see significant shipping delays. This is because in Shenzhen, China is under another lockdown. Shenzhen is one of the major manufacturing centers in China and is responsible for almost half of China’s online retail exports. Read more about it here.

RETAIL ・ 1 DAY AGO