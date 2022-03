The cast of Family Matters seems eager to get the Winslow family back together — but Jo Marie Payton has some conditions if a reboot were ever to come to fruition. Payton (Harriette Winslow) was joined by fellow cast members Reginald VelJohnson (Carl Winslow), Darius McCrary (Eddie Winslow), and Kellie Williams (Laura Winslow) at this weekend's 90s Con in Hartford, Connecticut. When the cast was asked if they would ever consider reviving their iconic characters from the hit 1990s sitcom, Payton emphasized that she would only do it if the role of Judy Winslow, the family's youngest child who mysteriously disappeared in the fourth season, was written back into the show.

