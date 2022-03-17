ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

March Madness predictions: Best bets for today include a letdown for Creighton

By Action Network
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

The Madness has arrived.

With the First Four games complete, the field of 64 is set for when the First Round begins today. Three No. 1 seeds will take the court Thursday – Gonzaga, Baylor and Kansas – while blue bloods Kentucky and UCLA also feature on the card.

But which wagers should bettors target on the first day of action? Without further delay, here are my three best bets across the whole day. Lines are reflective at time of writing and are subject to movement.

No. 8 San Diego State Aztecs (-2) vs. No. 9 Creighton Bluejays

Defense is king in March Madness, and we as bettors know this Aztecs side is capable of suffocating defensive play.

Per kenpom.com , the Mountain West representative sits second in the nation in adjusted defensive efficiency. Further, it posted above-average opponent points/game totals in seven of its last 10 games entering this matchup with Creighton.

The Bluejays aren’t a particularly efficient offense – they sit 54th in adjusted offensive efficiency entering the tournament – and are missing a key piece in point guard Ryan Nembhard for this contest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UyuCv_0ehzWiLN00 Ryan Hawkins and Creighton are the No. 9 seed in the Midwest RegionGetty images

That said, there’s definitely concern associated with this San Diego State offense. It’s heavily reliant on senior guard Matt Bradley to score the lion’s share of points and owns the sixth-worst adjusted offensive efficiency in the tournament.

A lackluster performance from Bradley and the Aztec offense could mean an early exit, but I’m going to place trust in its defense. After all, Creighton owns the fourth-worst turnover percentage in the tournament and should struggle against the SDSU defense.

For those reasons, lay the points with San Diego State or play its moneyline up to -130.

Betting on March Madness 2022?

No. 7 Murray State (-2.5) vs. No. 10 San Francisco (+100)

The key element of this handicap for me is that San Francisco will be without big man Yauhen Massalski, its third-leading scorer and leading rebounder.

That gives a huge advantage to a Murray State side that is 19th in the field in true shooting percentage and 14th in effective field-goal percentage, per sports-reference.com .

Further, the Racers already enter this matchup as a top-90 side nationally in field-goal percentage at the rim, per hoop-math.com . Without Massalski inside, I believe that gives an extended advantage to the favored Racers, as the Dons tend to focus on limiting opponents’ three-point field goals.

Seeing as the Racers rank 295th nationally in 3-point attempt rate per game, this should be business as usual for the Ohio Valley conference champions.

Further, the Racers sit 26th in the field in adjusted efficiency margin (per kenpom.com). And although it doesn’t play in the strongest conference nationally, I believe there’s something to be said about the fact head coach Matt McMahon’s squad lost only two games all season.

I expect this line to continue to drift upward as tipoff approaches, so I’m happy to buy in at the current number. Against a side that relies heavily on shots from deep – the Dons attempt the third-most three-point shots among tournament teams – expect Murray State to maneuver into the weekend.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

March Madness odds: Memphis vs. Gonzaga prediction, odds, pick and more – 3/19/2022

What a thrilling couple of days of first-round madness! Between the massive upsets and down-to-the-wire endings, the second round of the NCAA Tournament should not disappoint. In this round of 32 matchup in the West Region, overall number one seed Gonzaga will square off with eighth-seeded Memphis on Saturday night in Portland. It’s time to take a peek at our March Madness odds series, which includes our Memphis-Gonzaga prediction and pick.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Kentucky State
CBS Sports

2022 NCAA Tournament bracket predictions: March Madness expert picks, upsets, winners, favorites to win

More than 350 college basketball teams began the season back in November with the goal of making the 2022 NCAA Tournament and reaching the Final Four in New Orleans with a shot at the national championship game. On Thursday morning that number had dwindled to 64 teams still alive to pursue their March Madness dreams. But who will be cutting down the nets in the Big Easy?
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Baylor vs. North Carolina prediction, odds: 2022 NCAA Tournament picks, March Madness best bets from top model

The Baylor Bears seek their sixth appearance in program history in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament when they face perennial powerhouse North Carolina in the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament on Saturday. The top-seeded Bears won their first national title in the school's history last year to put a stamp on the program's revival under coach Scott Drew. They have reached the Sweet 16 five times, all since 2010 and all under Drew. The No. 8-seeded Tar Heels in their first year under former standout player Hubert Davis, but their history of success includes six national titles and 20 Final Four appearances. Baylor guard LJ Cryer (foot) remains out.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Bradley
Connecticut Post

Method to their madness as fans bet on college hoops tourney

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — John Raymond made a plan and was sticking to it after arriving at Atlantic City's Borgata casino to bet on the March Madness college basketball tournament Thursday. “I'm going to drink as much as I can, win as much money as I can, watch...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
18K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy