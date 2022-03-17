ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Friend Who Found Bodies of Missing Moab Couple Recalls Devastating Campsite Discovery: 'I Shut Down Inside'

By Chris Harris
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs she drove around Utah's La Sal Mountains on Aug. 18, 2021, searching for her missing friends, Crystal Turner and Kylen Schulte, it was almost as if something greater than herself was shaping Cindy Sue Hunter's thoughts and propelling her actions. "I was getting ready to turn on Warner...

sandy
1d ago

I don't know why you people out here have to be so vulgar. These 2 young girls regardless of what they were or their private life were murdered. It's a crying shame that a person can't go out and camp and feel safe anymore. You need to be careful who you be friend out there when you don't know the person. I hope they catch you did it and I hope that these 2 were at peace now

Sherry Brigham
1d ago

Regardless their Killer Needs to be Found. A Killer is on the loose and Needs to be found. ⚖ Justice needs to be Served for these 2 ladies 🙏🏼💔🙏🏼

Voni Ansah
1d ago

condolences and prayers for the families and loved ones of these young women. May their souls rest and eternal peace.

