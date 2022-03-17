ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

Eastern Iowa's Mac & Cheese Festival Returns in May

By Courtlin
 2 days ago
I can't think of a better way to spend a Thursday night!. Back in early February, we told you that a popular Eastern Iowa festival would be making a triumphant return in 2022. Mac & Cheese Fest Dubuque announced on Facebook that the big event would finally be back after a...

K92.3

Irish Powerhouses To Headline Iowa Irish Fest In Waterloo

St. Patrick's Day may be over, but that doesn't mean our love for all things Irish here in Northeast Iowa is!. Summer is always a great time in Northeastern Iowa, but August is an even better time to be in downtown Waterloo. Iowa's biggest celebration of Irish heritage and culture will be back in the city of Waterloo in just a few months.
WATERLOO, IA
K92.3

10 Cute Cabins for Rent in Eastern Iowa [GALLERY]

Looking for a little weekend getaway here in Eastern Iowa? Here are some cute cabins available to rent on Airbnb!. Looking for a little weekend getaway here in Eastern Iowa? Here are some cute cabins available to rent on Airbnb!. Dubuque, Iowa. Can host up to four guests. Features include...
IOWA STATE
K92.3

Iowa Bees Are About To Travel Back, Are Beekeepers Ready?

As the weather gets warmer, the bees that were shipped off to California to pollinate almond trees for the winter should start making their journey back... via truck. But gas prices are going to be a hurdle for keepers maneuvering the bee transfer. Inflation and supply shortages are other hoops...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
K92.3

Worlds Largest John Deere Gathering Is Here In Iowa

March is really the month for green. We have Saint Patrick's Day tomorrow, and Iowa houses the largest gathering of green tractor enthusiasts in the world in Davenport. That's right, the John Deere tractor. Tony Knobbe is the chairman of the Gathering of the Green. According to Radio...
DAVENPORT, IA
K92.3

Iowa's Volunteer Fire Departments Need Strong Help

According to the Cedar Rapids Gazette, Iowa has 738 registered fire departments. Of those, nearly 90 percent (662) of them are fully volunteer-based. And the numbers of volunteers many can maintain on staff continue to dwindle. The reasons for the declining numbers are pretty obvious. In Coralville, as in likely...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
K92.3

Wooly Mammoth Tooth Discovered At Iowa Construction Site

It's hard to imagine an animal as large as a modern-day elephant roaming the plains of Iowa, but that is exactly what the Woolly Mammoth did thousands of years ago. Proof of their existence pops up from time to time in the form of fossils unearthed from the Iowa soil. A construction site in Iowa stumbled upon a rare piece of history earlier this month.
SHELDON, IA
K92.3

Cedar Falls Has One of the Best Milkshakes In Iowa

The temperatures are rising, and so is our need for some ice cream!. If you're looking for the very best milkshake in Iowa, you don't have to travel too far! A recent list from Best Things Iowa, put together a sort of who's who of eateries with the best sweet concoction.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
K92.3

Iowa College Student Just Set Fastest Record for Running Across the State

An Iowa college student just set the record for fastest known time to run across the state of Iowa. Paul Noble is a sophomore at the University of Northern Iowa who just ran across the entire state of Iowa. According to KETV, it's a 278-mile run that he began in Muscatine at 5 a.m. on Sunday, March 13. The report states the Noble made it to Nebraska around 3:40 a.m. on Thursday, March 17. That made his time to run across the entire state 94 hours and 50 minutes (that's 15 hours faster than the previous record!) WOW.
IOWA STATE
K92.3

A Look At Some Farms For Sale In Eastern Iowa [Gallery]

In fact according to Farms.com, on March 8th, a new 2022 record was set for farmland by the Whitaker Marketing Group. The record: $23,000 for an acre of land. In an article on the website, David Whitaker with Whitaker Marketing Group talked about the purchase. There is a multitude of...
IOWA STATE
K92.3

450 Jobs Coming to Waterloo This Summer

Less than a week ago, a major fire took out "a 1500-square foot queue shelter building," at Lost Island Theme Park in Waterloo, according to KWWL. Luckily, no one was hurt or injured, and multiple individuals called 911. Despite the fire that received attention all over the Cedar Valley and...
WATERLOO, IA
K92.3

Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival Has Great Way to Honor Veterans

The Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival has announced that a popular program to honor veterans is back in 2022. Known as the "Military Tribute Banner Program", it lets families purchase a banner to hang above a street in downtown Cedar Rapids throughout the summer of 2022. The family of Dennis Wheeler purchased the banner above in 2021.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
K92.3

25 Businesses Eastern Iowa Needs According to You

I find that the reason why many of these places aren't in the area is that the companies feel that there isn't the population to sustain the business for years. Of course, that's conjecture on their part since the comments on the Facebook post, alone, say different. Another reason is...
IOWA STATE
K92.3

How to Celebrate Saint Patrick's Day in Eastern Iowa

Everyone gets to feel Irish on Saint Patrick's Day. This is one of my favorite holidays of the year. Enjoy yourself some Corn Beef and Cabbage, grab a Guinness, and wear your green loud and proud. If Saint Patrick's Day snuck up on you this year and you're wondering what to do to celebrate, there are plenty of events for you to choose from.
WATERLOO, IA
K92.3

Famous Comedian Wanted To Try One Thing In Cedar Rapids

A comedian who is getting national attention admitted that when she came to Cedar Rapids she wanted to try one thing. I've followed the career of comedian Taylor Tomlinson for years now. The very first time I saw her perform was when she appeared on the Conan O'Brien show back in 2017.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
K92.3

The Most Commonly Used Drugs in Iowa [GALLERY]

One of the first articles I wrote when I started with Townsquare Media was titled Meth: How it Gets All the Way to Iowa, and Why it Runs Rampant. I followed it up with Meth and Murder: The Drug Kingpin Who Executed 5 Iowans. What can I say? I like...
IOWA STATE
K92.3

The 5 Best Waterloo/Cedar Falls Wedding Venues

So you've decided to get married. First, off congratulations, that's really exciting for you and your growing family. You might have the perfect dress in mind, what color you want the flowers to be, the bridesmaid dresses, the perfect food, all the way down to what color the tuxedos will be. There can be a lot when it comes to planning a wedding including where you are going to tie the knot. Having recently proposed myself it can be overwhelming thinking of all that goes into that special day. There are so many things to try and remember and to check off your list. I want to help make it a little bit easier for you and show you some of the best wedding venues around the Waterloo and Cedar Falls areas.
WATERLOO, IA
