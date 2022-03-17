Eastern Iowa’s Mac & Cheese Festival Returns in May

So you've decided to get married. First, off congratulations, that's really exciting for you and your growing family. You might have the perfect dress in mind, what color you want the flowers to be, the bridesmaid dresses, the perfect food, all the way down to what color the tuxedos will be. There can be a lot when it comes to planning a wedding including where you are going to tie the knot. Having recently proposed myself it can be overwhelming thinking of all that goes into that special day. There are so many things to try and remember and to check off your list. I want to help make it a little bit easier for you and show you some of the best wedding venues around the Waterloo and Cedar Falls areas.

WATERLOO, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO