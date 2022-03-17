ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marianna, FL

Marianna man charged after shooting at apartment complex

By Emma Riley
 2 days ago

MARIANNA, Fla. ( WMBB ) — A man was arrested and charged after a shooting at the Three Rivers Apartment Complex in Marianna.

Ladarius Mack, 35, was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officers with the Marianna Police Department responded to the Three Rivers Apartment Complex and found a victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

‘I can’t believe I shot my baby mama’

Investigators determined Mack was the suspect in the incident and was located shortly after and arrested.

Mack was transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility and is awaiting first appearance.

At this time, this case remains active and under investigation. If you or someone you know has any information in reference to this case, they urge to contact the Marianna Police Department at 850-526-3125 or to remain anonymous, contact Chipola Crime Stoppers at 850-526-5000.

