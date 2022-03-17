Amazon Closes $8.45B Deal for Movie Studio MGM

With over 222 million subscribers, Netflix is one of the top streaming services in the world. Offering a wide range of TV shows and movies, Netflix seems to have something for everyone, meaning it doesn't get a day off in most households. Whether you use the streaming service daily or just every once in a while, you probably don't know all its secrets. There's a way to clear your "Continue Watching" row and mobile gaming, but you can tap into some hidden tricks, too.

TV SHOWS ・ 3 DAYS AGO