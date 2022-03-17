ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon Closes $8.45B Deal for Movie Studio MGM

By Carrie Mihalcik
CNET
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon on Thursday said it had closed its $8.45 billion acquisition of MGM. The deal, which was first announced in May, could give Prime Video a boost and amp up Amazon's original production arm, Amazon Studios. "We welcome MGM...

www.cnet.com

Variety

Why Amazon Spent $8.5 Billion to Land MGM, and What’s Next for the Studio Behind James Bond

Click here to read the full article. Amazon bought MGM for its history — but not necessarily its standalone future. The e-commerce giant surprised Hollywood on Thursday by announcing the completion of its $8.5 billion acquisition of MGM, an iconic Hollywood brand whose presence in the modern entertainment industry has diminished over time and numerous changes in ownership since the mid-1980s. The Federal Trade Commission had suggested it might object to Amazon’s purchase of MGM, raising the prospect of a long fight. On the heels of Thursday’s closing announcement, the FTC still raised the threat of a future challenge to the combination. Analysts...
BUSINESS
ComicBook

Fan-Favorite Mark Wahlberg Movie Making Waves on Netflix 15 Years After Release

Action films from the last decade or two with a massive Hollywood star in the lead role have often found a second wave of success on Netflix. It usually doesn't even matter if the film in question was poorly received or failed to make a splash at the box office when it was released. Certain stars draw viewers on Netflix when their older movies are added to the service's lineup, and it looks like Mark Wahlberg is one of them.
MOVIES
CNET

Hidden Netflix Settings That Will Up Your Streaming Game

With over 222 million subscribers, Netflix is one of the top streaming services in the world. Offering a wide range of TV shows and movies, Netflix seems to have something for everyone, meaning it doesn't get a day off in most households. Whether you use the streaming service daily or just every once in a while, you probably don't know all its secrets. There's a way to clear your "Continue Watching" row and mobile gaming, but you can tap into some hidden tricks, too.
TV SHOWS
GamesRadar+

6 New Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, HBO Max, and Hulu movies and shows to stream this weekend

Congratulations, you made it to the weekend! And what better way to celebrate than to kick back in front of the TV with a new movie or TV show?. If you want to get stuck into a new series, there's the action-packed thriller Pieces of Her on Netflix, or animated superhero spin-off The Boys Presents: Diabolical on Prime Video, while US viewers can try Taika Waititi's new pirate comedy Our Flag Means Death on HBO Max.
MOVIES
The Independent

Amazon lands rights to catalogue of 4,000 films and 17,000 TV episodes as MGM deal finalised

A catalogue of 4,000 films and 17,000 TV episodes could be arriving on Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service in the near future.On Thursday (17 March), Amazon finalised its landmark $8.6bn (£6.6bn) acquisition of Metro Goldwyn-Meyer (MGM).According to a statement put out by Amazon: “The storied, nearly century-old studio – with more than 4,000 film titles, 17,000 TV episodes, 180 Academy Awards, and 100 Emmy Awards – will complement Prime Video and Amazon Studios’ work in delivering a diverse offering of entertainment choices to customers.”Two days previously, the EU’s antitrust regulator gave unconditional approval to the acquisition, stating that “MGM’s...
BUSINESS
Collider

10 Most Anticipated Films From Netflix's 2022 Movie Trailer

In just one week on Netflix, users spent upwards of 152 million hours streaming the star-studded disaster film, Don’t Look Up. This wasn’t the streaming service’s first original story - and most definitely not the last - but it spurred a growing interest in what Netflix can offer viewers going forward.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Amazon closes acquisition of MGM in blockbuster $8.54 BILLION deal: Tech giant will now own rights to $7B James Bond franchise and other classics

Amazon has closed on its $8.45 billion purchase of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, buying the rights to some of the production company's iconic stable of films that includes the Rocky and James Bond franchises. 'MGM has a nearly century-long legacy of producing exceptional entertainment, and we share their commitment to delivering a broad...
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
Decider.com

Is ‘Alice’ on HBO Max or Netflix? When Will the Keke Palmer Movie Be Streaming?

The upcoming crime thriller Alice is not your typical film about slavery. Written and directed by Krystin Ver Linden, Alice stars Keke Palmer as a woman is enslaved on a plantation in Georgia, in what she believes is the 19th century. But when she escapes, she realizes actually, the year is 1973—slavery has been abolished for over a century, and the Black Power movement is underway.
TV & VIDEOS
Complex

Amazon Closes $8.5 Million MGM Acquisition, Adds ‘James Bond,’ ‘Rocky’ Franchises to Streaming Library

Amazon has closed its deal to acquire MGM for $8.5 billion in an effort to expand Prime Video and its in-house film studio, Variety reports. “The storied, nearly century-old studio—with more than 4,000 film titles, 17,000 TV episodes, 180 Academy Awards, and 100 Emmy Awards—will complement Prime Video and Amazon Studios’ work in delivering a diverse offering of entertainment choices to customers,” the company said about the deal, which was first announced in May of last year.
BUSINESS
CNET

Home and Theatrical Entertainment Industry Hit $99B in 2021

Streaming services have bolstered the home and theatrical entertainment industry as it recovers from pandemic shutdowns, hitting a record $99.7 billion for 2021, according to a Motion Picture Association report released Tuesday. The figure excludes pay TV but includes home/mobile entertainment like streaming services and disc releases, as well as theatrical releases.
MARKETS
AdWeek

HBO Max Orders Batman Spinoff Series The Penguin, Starring Colin Farrell

Given the success of The Batman, which opened to $134 million at the U.S. box office last week, it’s no surprise HBO Max has ordered a straight-to-series spinoff. Tentatively titled The Penguin, the limited series sees Colin Farrell reprising his role as Batman’s adversary the Penguin and expands upon the world that director Matt Reeves created in the film.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Amazon-MGM Town Hall Scheduled For Friday; Amazon’s Mike Hopkins Presages Upcoming Mesh & MGM COO – Updated

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: While there surely will be bloodletting as Amazon absorbs MGM and joins the film and television operations of both companies, the initial missives from each side are warm and welcoming. One came from Amazon Studios and Prime Video SVP Mike Hopkins, who sent a warm, welcoming email to MGM staffers this morning about the streamer’s acquisition of the near-century old studio, telling them that “we look forward to working with you as we create the next phase of MGM’s rich history together.” Another followed to MGM troops by COO Christopher Brearton. First,...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Sundance Winner ‘Nanny’ Sells to Amazon, Blumhouse

The winner of the 2022 Sundance Film Festival grand jury prize, Nanny, has sold to Blumhouse and Amazon Prime Video, nearly two months after making its debut at the virtual festival. The horror drama comes from director Nikyatu Jusu and stars Anna Diop as a Senegalese immigrant nanny, piecing together a new life in New York City while caring for the child of an Upper East Side family, working to bring her own child to America.More from The Hollywood ReporterAbigail Disney, Rachel Lear and Reid Davenport Films Set for 2022 Hot Docs FestivalChris Pine on Spy Thriller 'All the Old Knives':...
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

HBO Max vs Netflix: All the most exciting HBO Max 2022 releases

The Matrix 4 was finally released this past December and so many people were blown away. Neo was back in action and plenty more fan-favorite characters were also back for The Matrix: Resurrections. And the best part was the fact that the new Matrix movie opens the door for more exciting sequels. But there was also something else about the movie that was fantastic: it hit HBO Max on the very same day that premiered in theaters! That’s crazy, and it’s just one more reason that the HBO Max vs Netflix debate is heating up.
TV & VIDEOS
inputmag.com

It's official: MGM belongs to Amazon now

After nearly 10 months’ worth of regulatory hurdles, Amazon and MGM announced earlier today that their massive merger is officially a done deal. For the head-dizzying cost of roughly $8.5 billion, the House of Bezos now owns the nonagenarian legacy studio comprised of “more than 4,000 film titles, 17,000 TV episodes, 180 Academy Awards, and 100 Emmy Awards,” according to a statement from Amazon.
BUSINESS

