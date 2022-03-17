Jimmy Graves 409-916-2970

Sponsorship opportunities are still available.

Email

sftenmemorialfoundation@gmail.com

if interested in contributing to a place of tribute unlike any other in existence.

Register early to help us plan for supply chain issues and shipping delays



05/18/2018



OUR PURPOSE

The Santa Fe Ten Memorial Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Our mission is to design and build a memorial that remembers and honors those who died, and all individuals impacted on May 18, 2018 in the Santa Fe High School shooting.

​

We hear and appreciate community members’ concerns regarding the wishes of victims’ family members.

Our intention as the Santa Fe Ten Memorial Foundation is to honor the Ten collectively and as individuals and strive to do so within the boundaries of the families’ comfort.

We do, however, want to ensure each of the Ten are remembered, honored, and celebrated.

As a non-profit, we would never seek to commercialize any part of the tragedy.

Rather, our fundraising efforts will go toward building a memorial intended to share with the community in the spirit of healing, remembrance, and unity.