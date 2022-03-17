ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gamers Beg Valve For Subtler Steam Deck Packaging After Multiple Deliveries Stolen

By Catherine Lewis
 4 days ago
So in case you forgot, were unaware, or were otherwise busy getting repeatedly killed in Elden Ring, Valve’s new handheld console, the Steam Deck, launched at the end of last month, to, uh, decent reception? Honestly, talk about it in general is pretty quiet - the limited shipments seem to have...

