The Emmett Till Antilynching Act of 2022 passed the Senate this week. The bill, which President Joe Biden will soon sign, designates lynching as a federal hate crime. It was co-sponsored in the Senate by Cory Booker, Tim Scott, Raphael Warnock, and Rand Paul. The combined work of these senators is a shining example of the good that can come from bipartisanship in the Senate, instead of the political gridlock and tribalism that has hampered government in recent years.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO