Cleveland Browns' interest in DeShaun Watson: Past allegations against athletes overlooked by teams

The Deshaun Watson saga has reached its next chapter. A year after insisting they had "zero interest" in dealing the star quarterback, whose apparent rift with team management escalated to a reported trade request last January, the Texans have reportedly agreed to ship the embattled Watson to the Cleveland Browns, after CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones confirmed he waived his no-trade clause to facilitate a deal. As part of the deal, Watson gets a new, fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.
Comments / 0