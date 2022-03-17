ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester Police Release More Details About Body Found Wednesday

By Kim David
 4 days ago
Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A positive identification has been made of a woman’s body found Wednesday in the parking lot of a Rochester school. The body was found by a person walking a dog past a melting snow pile in...

