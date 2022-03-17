Fear itself: inflation risks being self-reinforcing prophecy

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans who have long enjoyed the benefits of historically low interest rates will have to adapt to a very different environment as the Federal Reserve embarks on a period of rate hikes to fight inflation. Record-low mortgage rates below 3%, reached last year, are already gone. Credit card interest rates and the costs of an auto loan will also likely move up. Savers may receive somewhat better returns, depending on their bank, while returns on long-term bond investment funds will likely suffer. Here are some questions and answers about what the rate hikes could mean for consumers and businesses.
U.S. Treasury yields jumped on Tuesday, amid fears that an import ban on Russian oil could increase inflationary pressures. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note surged 11 basis points to 1.861% at 1:00 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond moved 10 basis points higher to 2.256%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
The European Central Bank is likely to make as few policy commitments as possible on Thursday as the shock of Russia's invasion of Ukraine up-ends its expectations for the economy and leaves policymakers grappling with new realities. With inflation in the euro zone at a record high even before Moscow...
Mortgage rates are rising again amid fears of soaring inflation. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.85% in the week ending March 10, up from 3.76% the week before, according to Freddie Mac. Inflation fears and geopolitical uncertainty are both having an impact, said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's chief economist. "Over...
BEIJING (AP) — Japan’s stock benchmark soared 4% and other Asian markets surged Thursday after oil prices dropped, easing fears inflation was set to accelerate. Wall Street’s S&P 500 index rose 2.6% for its biggest daily gain in 12 years as prices swing wildly amid uncertainty about the impact of Russia’s war on Ukraine.
LONDON (AP) — U.S. chipmaker Intel unveiled plans on Tuesday to invest up to $88 billion across Europe as part of an ambitious expansion aimed at evening out imbalances in the global semiconductor supply chain. CEO Pat Gelsinger said Intel was investing the money “along the entire semiconductor value chain” as part of a holistic global strategy. The plans include a leading-edge semiconductor fab “mega-site” in Germany and additional investment to expand Intel’s existing site in Ireland. Intel is in talks with Italy for a back-end manufacturing facility. There are also plans to expand in France, Poland and Spain.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Companies would be required to disclose the greenhouse gas emissions they produce and how climate risk affects their business, under new rules proposed by the Securities and Exchange Commission as part of a drive across the government to address climate change. Under the proposals, public companies would have to report on their climate risks, including the costs of moving away from fossil fuels. They would be required to lay out their transition plans for managing climate risk, how they intend to meet climate goals and progress made, and the impact of severe weather events on their finances.
A South African judge has put the brakes on a $270 million real estate project that includes a regional headquarters for Amazon, saying that indigenous people who consider the land to be sacred must be consulted. Judge Patricia Goliath said in a ruling on Friday that Liesbeek Leisure Properties Trust...
Raising taxes on petrol and diesel is an important policy that governments can use to put the brakes on runaway climate change. However, it appears that the chancellor, Rishi Sunak, wants to accelerate rather than slow the pace of planetary damage. In this week’s mini-budget, he looks likely to announce a temporary 5p per litre reduction on fuel duty. This could cut the cost of filling an average family car by around £2.75 and might help some who have suffered as pump prices jumped in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. However, this is a false economy. Even with the pandemic lockdowns, transport remained the largest emitting sector, responsible for 24% of all UK greenhouse gas emissions.
