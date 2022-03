The Fed is set to kick off its tightening cycle today. By Padhraic Garvey, CFA, Benjamin Schroeder, Antoine Bouvet. As the Fed is about to embark on the first of what we expect will be an eight times 25bp hiking cycle, it is useful to remind ourselves of the role central banks have in influencing long-dated interest rates. In all likelihood, a more hawkish Fed, for instance moving its dot plot to close to the number of hikes we’re expecting in this cycle, would push rates higher. The fact that the curve is already pricing a path very close to our own expected trajectory for the Fed Fund rates suggest that this would be far from a surprise, however.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO