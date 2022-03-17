Winter Weather Delays Kick-Off of Fire Department Fundraiser

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – The Corpus Christi Fire Department’s (CCFD) annual Fill the Boot campaign begins this Friday, March 18, and will continue Friday, March 25, and concludes on Friday, April 22. Inclement weather prevented firefighters from collecting donations during last week’s scheduled kick-off date. Donations from the annual Fill the Boot campaign benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA).

Firefighters will be at intersections in various parts of the city including:

Padre Island/ Flour Bluff

Calallen/Annaville

Six Points/Downtown

Staples Street/Saratoga Boulevard/Holly Road/Greenwood Drive

Several locations along SPID

Firefighters will collect donations during morning and afternoon shifts. The CCFD reminds drivers to be cautious and keep their eyes on the road during the campaign.

In 2019, the CCFD raised $115,000 for the annual campaign, but the COVID-19 pandemic cut short collections in 2020, and there was no Fill the Boot campaign scheduled in 2021. The CCFD hopes to raise at least $100,000 for this year’s campaign.

To learn more about the history of the MDA Fill the Boot campaign, visit www.firefighters.mda.org.

For more information, media representatives can contact Public Information Manager Robert Gonzales at 361-826-3233 or by email at robertg8@cctexas.com.