ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Winter Weather Delays Kick-Off of Fire Department Fundraiser

Corpus Christi, Texas
Corpus Christi, Texas
 4 days ago

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – The Corpus Christi Fire Department’s (CCFD) annual Fill the Boot campaign begins this Friday, March 18, and will continue Friday, March 25, and concludes on Friday, April 22. Inclement weather prevented firefighters from collecting donations during last week’s scheduled kick-off date. Donations from the annual Fill the Boot campaign benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA).

Firefighters will be at intersections in various parts of the city including:

  • Padre Island/ Flour Bluff
  • Calallen/Annaville
  • Six Points/Downtown
  • Staples Street/Saratoga Boulevard/Holly Road/Greenwood Drive
  • Several locations along SPID

Firefighters will collect donations during morning and afternoon shifts. The CCFD reminds drivers to be cautious and keep their eyes on the road during the campaign.

In 2019, the CCFD raised $115,000 for the annual campaign, but the COVID-19 pandemic cut short collections in 2020, and there was no Fill the Boot campaign scheduled in 2021. The CCFD hopes to raise at least $100,000 for this year’s campaign.

To learn more about the history of the MDA Fill the Boot campaign, visit www.firefighters.mda.org.

For more information, media representatives can contact Public Information Manager Robert Gonzales at 361-826-3233 or by email at robertg8@cctexas.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Justice Clarence Thomas hospitalized 'after experiencing flu-like symptoms'

(CNN) — Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was admitted to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, DC, on Friday evening "after experiencing flu-like symptoms," the court's public information office said Sunday evening. "He underwent tests, was diagnosed with an infection, and is being treated with intravenous antibiotics," the court's press...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Corpus Christi, TX
Society
The Associated Press

US says Myanmar repression of Muslim Rohingya is genocide

WASHINGTON (AP) — Violent repression of the largely Muslim Rohingya population in Myanmar amounts to genocide, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday, a declaration intended to both generate international pressure and lay the groundwork for potential legal action. Authorities made the determination based on confirmed accounts of...
U.S. POLITICS
CNN

Seven key developments in the Ukraine conflict this weekend

(CNN) — Civilian casualties continue to mount as a result of Russian attacks on Ukraine, and the besieged city of Mariupol has refused to surrender despite constant bombardment. Here are the key developments from the weekend. Ukrainian officials reject Russian request to surrender Mariupol. Russian forces continued their assault...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Department#Inclement Weather#Kick Off#Extreme Weather#Mda#Spid Firefighters#Ccfd
Fox News

Marine Corps identifies four service members killed in plane crash during NATO exercise

The U.S. Marine Corps released the identities on Sunday of four service members who died when their aircraft crashed during a NATO exercise in the Arctic Circle on Friday. The four fallen Marines, who were assigned to the 2nd Marine Air Wing, are Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz of Indiana, Capt. Ross A. Reynolds of Massachusetts, Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy of Ohio, and Cpl. Jacob M. Moore of Kentucky.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Corpus Christi, Texas

Corpus Christi, Texas

423
Followers
1K+
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

The city's population was estimated to be 326,586 in 2019, making it the eighth-most populous city in Texas. The Corpus Christi metropolitan area had an estimated population of 442,600. It is also the hub of the six-county Corpus Christi-Kingsville Combined Statistical Area, with a 2013 estimated population of 516,793. The Port of Corpus Christi is the fifth-largest in the United States. The region is served by the Corpus Christi International Airport.

Comments / 0

Community Policy