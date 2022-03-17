How Michigan, Indiana & Illinois All Had A Hand In Creating School Buses

You've never seen anything like this place. These photos are both crazy and amazing. Less than 40 minutes West of Cleveland in a small town called Amherst, you'll find the craziest Airbnb in Ohio. Whether you're a musician, hippie, or just lover of music, this place is well worth $202 a night. Sure, Magical Barn, Bock's Jukepoint has some of your typical Airbnb amenities like a kitchen, wifi, free parking, TV, private patio or balcony, and Children’s books and toys. But it's all of the other stuff that this place has that few other Airbnbs have. For example, a stage for live music, a huge party area for a live band audience, an outdoor bathing area, and the craziest hippie decor you've ever seen in your life. Good thing pictures are worth a thousand words because properly describing this place is impossible. Side note: Stefan & Stacey and friends built this amazing place out of mostly recycled materials.

